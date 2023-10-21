Belgian Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne announced his resignation on Friday evening following Monday evening’s terrorist attack in Brussels, which left two Swedish fans dead. Van Quickenborne admitted that the Belgian justice system had made a “monumental mistake” for which he assumed political responsibility. In recent days it has in fact emerged that Tunisia had forwarded an extradition request for the attacker Abdesalam Lassoued (who was in fact of Tunisian nationality) in 2022. However, the request was not followed up, because the Belgian justice system had not taken the necessary subsequent steps. Lassoued had already been in prison in Sweden, his asylum request had been rejected by Belgium in 2020 but after then he had remained in the country illegally: the day after the attack he was killed by the police.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo welcomed the resignation, adding that he “respected the political courage of the minister”. In recent months the opposition had called for Van Quickenborne’s resignation over a completely different issue: three of his friends had been caught on a surveillance camera urinating on a police car escorting the minister at the end of the his birthday.

– Read also: In Belgium there has been talk of “pee-gate” for weeks