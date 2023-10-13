The Belgian Grand Prix will remain on the calendar until at least 2025. Formula 1 itself announced this with a press release confirming the signing of the extension of the current agreement for another season.

Over the past few years, the Spa-Francorchamps event has often been considered potentially vulnerable, particularly after the addition of other Grands Prix to the calendar which can boast a greater financial outlay than the Belgian stage. Furthermore, what happened in 2021 also had an impact, when the race was stopped after a few laps due to excessive rain which led to the Safety Car coming out and the subsequent red flag.

However, recently the organizers have worked significantly to improve the safety and capacity of the facility, partly modifying the escape routes in the Eau Rouge and Raidillon areas, partly building new seats for the public. Thanks to the greater capacity of the stands, attendance on the 2023 race weekend was 380,000, an increase of 20,000 compared to the previous edition.

This year’s race has been moved from the traditional August date, the slot in which it represented the first meeting after the summer break, to July and next season’s GP will also always be held before the break. In making the announcement, F1 highlighted that the venue has undergone major modernization works, adding that the facility has also improved its entertainment offering.

Stefano Domenicali declared that the modernization works in recent years have been decisive: “Spa is synonymous with Formula 1, having been one of the circuits present in the first season of the category, and is much loved by both fans and drivers, so I am pleased to extend our relationship with them until 2025. The promoter has made great strides in recent years to improve the fan experience and infrastructure, and work is ongoing between all stakeholders with a clear aim to offer racing safe and exciting. I would like to thank the promoter and the government of Wallonia for their continued support”, explained the Formula 1 CEO, also underlining the importance of Spa in the calendar.

Willy Borsus, Vice President and Minister of Economy of Wallonia added: “We are proud and excited to announce that the Formula 1 Grand Prix will take place in Wallonia in 2025. Our region will once again rise to the top of the international scene, thanks to its high-quality events and its legendary sports infrastructure. In addition to the prestige, I would like to highlight the significant economic impact that this event brings to Wallonia and Belgium.”

“According to a study conducted in 2021, the Grand Prix generates positive impacts for our region amounting to 41.8 million euros, net of public funding, which is constantly decreasing. These figures constitute a solid indication of the financial impact and the positive outlook makes us expect even more positive results for this year.”

