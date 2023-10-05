Director David Ayer presents The Beekeeper, the brutal film where Jason Statham seeks revenge.

Action fans are about to get a dose of adrenaline with the release of the first official trailer for David Ayer’s The Beekeeper, where the intrepid Jason Statham embarks on a ruthless quest for revenge!

“Exposing corruption. Protect the hive.” This is how this exciting action film is presented that promises to keep viewers glued to their seats.

Here we leave you the trailer.

The synopsis of The Beekeeper tells us that a man’s brutal campaign of revenge becomes a matter of national interest when it is discovered that he is a former agent of a powerful and secret organization known as the “Beekeepers.” With this premise, the film promises to immerse us in a whirlwind of action, intrigue and mystery.

This project marks the first collaboration between renowned director David Ayer, known for his work on films such as Suicide Squad and Fury, and undisputed action star, Jason Statham, who has earned his place in the world of action cinema. .

The Beekeeper con Jason Statham!

The film, written by screenwriter Kurt Wimmer (Salt and Total Recall), features a cast of talented actors, including Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver, Phylicia Rashad and Jeremy Irons, who promise to bring to life memorable characters on this exciting journey.

For Jason Statham, the film The Beekeeper adds to his already successful year 2023, in which he has participated in four premieres, establishing himself as one of the highest-grossing stars of the year. With an estimated collection of $1,187 million at the global box office, it once again demonstrates his magnetism on the big screen.

After the premiere of The Beekeeper, actor Jason Statham has Fast X: Part 2 on his horizon, but production will not begin until next year, with a release scheduled for April 4, 2025.

So, if you love action and revenge, mark your calendar for January 12, 2024, when The Beekeeper hits theaters.

Do you want to see it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.