A few days ago the news broke that the singer and famous reggaeton player Pitbull was going to become the new shareholder of the jai alai league (point basket) from Miami. An iconic sport that reigned in the southeastern states of the American country in the 1970s and that has its roots in Spain, specifically in Basque pelota or pelota.

Now the sport is once again seeing a resurgence in popularity with celebrities endorsing an unexpected project: the World Jai Alai League.

First thing: what is jai alai. Ernest Hemingway described it as his favorite spectacle: “It is fast, colorful, joyful and also contains a lot of danger for those who practice it,” declared the writer. And he is right. Jai alai is, in fact, the fastest ball game in the world, with the ball reaching speeds of up to 300 km/h. It was born centuries ago in the Basque Country, where it is called “Cesta Punta” or Jai Alai (“Joyful Party” in Basque).

What does it consist of? The discipline is practiced on a fronton court and each player (pelotari) carries a particular wicker basket securely attached to his hand with a leather glove so that it becomes a perfect extension of the hand. The objective is to catch the ball that the opponent has thrown with it and throw it in turn with all your strength, trying to make it as difficult as possible for the opponent so that they do not catch it. The truth is, it is quite a visual spectacle.

The rise in the United States. During the 19th century it expanded throughout Latin America and at the beginning of the 20th century it arrived in a country where it would unexpectedly end up obsessing its citizens: the United States. What began as a traditional sport in northern Spain ended up becoming a symbol of New York in the 1930s and Miami in the 1970s, due to the arrival of Basque immigrants who settled there.

In 1938 the famous Hippodrome theater opened its doors in New York to offer a show never seen before in the city that never sleeps. This time neither circus nor boxing, that year saw the first time of playing basket-tape, with the help of the best pelota players in the world. The idea came from businessman Richard Berenson, who convinced another boxing magnate, Micke Jacobs, to open a fronton in the Bronx.

The popularity of this discipline was accompanied decades later by another phenomenon in Miami: cocaine consumption. In those years Florida became the gateway to the US for drugs arriving from Colombia. Money and drugs were moving everywhere. And one of the keys to the success of jai alai in Florida at that time was precisely that it was one of the few legal activities for betting, along with horse riding and dog racing. This attracted the rich, celebrities and, above all, gangsters, who took advantage of this Basque sport to launder black money from drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

The fall. In 1981, a crime wave erupted in Miami, which closed the year with 671 murders. Among them stood out that of Roger Wheeler, who had discovered a corruption plot in World Jai Alai, a company that operated a third of the country’s frontons and was infiltrated by the mafia. A year later, two other murders related to this sport took place, one of the president of World Jai Alai, John Callahan.

The obvious corruption scandals caused jai alai to lose relevance in the 80s and another series of events ended up putting the finishing touches on this sport. In 1986, “floating casinos” were authorized and began operating in Miami and nearby areas. And in 1988 Florida legalized the lottery. Both activities represented direct competition to jai alai by attracting thousands of bets that had previously fallen on the frontons.

An unexpected resurgence. But the form of Basque pelota that filled frontons in Florida, Havana, Mexico City, Jakarta and Manila is experiencing a new boom today. This discipline seemed doomed to its disappearance, but there are entrepreneurs who are now promoting its rebirth. As? Creating the World Jai Alai League, a professional basketball project located in the front of the Magic City Casino in Miami and which has 32 players of four different nationalities: Spain, USA, France and Mexico

To make it more attractive to the general public, the dimensions of the field have been reduced and the rules of the game have been modified, turning it into something more similar to tennis, with a faster pace and shorter points. “We are reinventing the sport of jai alai,” said Scott Savin, director of operations at the Magic City casino. But, above all, what is driving the phenomenon are social networks and, again, online betting. On TikTok the account The official league already has more than 300,000 followers, most of them Millennials or Gen Z who are unaware of what jai alai represented in Miami in the 80s.

Why have Pitbull and other celebrities been linked? As we said before, the latest investor to join this obsession with jai alai has been the artist Armando Christian Pérez ‘Pitbull’, who has become a shareholder in this promoter. He has imitated other figures who have been involved in this initiative, such as three-time NBA champion Udonis Haslem, owner of the Rebote Renegades, or Jorge Masvidal, former UFC fighter, who is also in charge of the Dejada Devils . Other well-known former athletes, such as NFL Hall of Fame member Ray Lewis or tennis players Eugenie Brouchard and Mónica Puig, have also been linked in some way to this organization.

“Becoming an investor in the World Jai Alai League is not just business, it is honoring the culture and history of Miami. We are going to redefine the game and attract a new generation of fans,” said the reggaeton player. Jai alai never died.

