Banks start selling BTPs

Italian banks are currently abandoning the purchase of BTPs, as reported in a Bloomberg article. It is underlined that it appears that the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, cannot avoid worrying the financial markets and investors interested in BTPs. Finance on Line reports it.

The article highlights the increase in ten-year BTP rates, which today have exceeded 5%. Furthermore, he returns to discuss the concept of the “doom loop”, the close correlation between Italian banks and Italian government bonds, described as a deadly embrace. It is announced that Italian banks, already penalized by the tax on extra profits announced by the Meloni government at the beginning of August, they began to sell the BTPs that they had held in their balance sheets for some time.

All this comes at a time when many economists and strategists believe the ECB will soon stop buying euro area bonds through its plan PEPP (Pandemic Quantitative Easing). Meanwhile, in Italy, Nadef has raised a wake-up call regarding debt interest spending.

These developments have reignited concerns about the Italian deficit, as the debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to remain around 140% of GDP in the coming years. As a result, there was a negative impact on BTPs and the spread even before the Nadef report and the current volatility in global bond markets, due to the announcement of the banks’ excess profits tax.

