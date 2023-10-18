May your account be in the red or short, the truth is that it is a situation that you can avoid. Although, you must keep in mind that there is an explanation and a series of consequences if you do not want your bank to leave your account with a negative balance. For this reason, the Bank of Spain explains what is happening and if your financial institution can do this without your permission.

It is possible that, at some point in your life, your bank account has been in the red. This situation is more common every day and, believe it or not, your bank can overdraw your account without your prior authorization. Although this is something you can change.

Sometimes this particular situation occurs due to not calculating expenses correctly or other times because it is difficult to make ends meet and, by surprise, you find yourself with a negative balance. Therefore, if you want to know why it happens and what it means for you, you can find the answer here.

Why does it go into the red?

First of all, you should keep in mind that when your bank account runs into the red it means, ultimately, that you owe that money, since it has been used to make a series of payments. And the bank grants those payments without requiring customer authorization of first.

For example, if you had not calculated the electricity bill correctly and the final bill is higher, but you do not have the money, the account will be overdrawn so that you can avoid a possible power outage or, also, if you have had an accident with the car that is not covered by insurance.

In these cases, if there is not enough balance, the bank has the ability to grant this series of “credits” at will without clients having to authorize it in advance. However, it is something that you can change at any time if you do not want this situation to continue repeating itself, especially since overdrafts or red numbers can be more expensive. For example, The bank may pay opening fees or even interest for them..

Another possible consequence that you may suffer is that your entity has the power to close the account overdrawn if clients do not pay the debt within a certain period of time. Therefore, it is important to review the conditions that your bank sets in the contract you signed when opening the account or also on the entity’s website. This way you can clear up doubts.

Can the permission be removed?

Luckily for users, if you do not want this situation to be repeated and avoid the possible consequences, the truth is that you can go to your bank and sign a document so that you are not granted this option. Thus, to be able to carry out this type of transaction, your bank will need your prior authorization. Otherwise, you won’t be able to do anything about it. In any case, it can help you avoid generating a significant debt.

On the other hand, you must remember that, for each overdraft, the truth is that your bank has the obligation to send you a document with each of the amounts that have been charged to you if the negative balance remains for more than one month. This is established by Law 16/2011 of June 24 on consumer credit contracts. Not only will the debt appear with all types of information, but also the type of debtor, as well as possible penalties, expenses or interest for the delay that your bank may apply.