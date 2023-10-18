The Balearic Islands are one of the most visited destinations in Spain. An average of 16 million foreigners come to the islands every year, most of them British and German and divided between two types of tourism: high-end tourism and drunken tourism. With a notable rebound in this second, the Community has just said “enough.”

With the preparation of another decree on excess tourism on the table and its Tourism Minister being asked about the possibility of expulsion from the islands of the uncivilized or the prohibition of setting foot on them again for a period of time, he has said that nothing is ruled out. The question is whether that is legal.

The context. In 2020, the Balearic Government passed a decree (the first European law of its kind) to curb the rampant drunken tourism in designated areas, such as Magaluf in Mallorca and the West End of San Antonio in Ibiza. The measures included fines that could reach up to 60,000 euros for tourists caught balconing, as well as restrictions on the amount of alcohol served during meals in all-inclusive establishments.

The rule also prohibited automatic dispensers of alcoholic beverages and sales in stores between 9:30 p.m. and 8:00 a.m., and also suspended the granting of new licenses for party boats, alcohol excursions or pubcrawling, alcohol advertising and happy hour or 2×1 promotions.

The new. Although balconing has experienced a decline since then, excessive alcohol consumption by tourists continues to surface, now with another concern looming: group sexual assaults. In order to reinforce the existing law, the regional government plans to eliminate by 2024 that only some streets in certain localities, including Magaluf and San Antonio, are affected by these regulations. And extend the disciplinary measures to the entire Community.

At the meeting of the Commission for the Promotion of Civility in Tourist Areas, when the Tourism Minister was asked about the possibility of incorporating measures such as the expulsion of uncivils from the islands or the prohibition of stepping on them again for a period of time, Jaume Bauza has responded that this will depend on the crime or infraction committed and will be regulated in the decree: “I have expressed the main lines and nothing is ruled out or admitted. Then there are “We have to fit it legally. The main thing is to attack, also the companies, but above all those people who behave in a way that is not tolerable, neither here nor anywhere.”

It is not clear if it is legal. In short: one of the main changes that the Government is considering is to apply greater forcefulness in the sanctions to uncivil tourists, to visitors with antisocial behavior. And no measure is ruled out, such as expulsion from the island, however, it remains to be seen if this could have a legal fit or if it goes against international free movement regulations.

It is something that should be examined by legal experts because any attempt to blacklist tourists would likely clash with EU legislation on free movement. Although it is unclear whether this would affect British tourists. According to Article 21 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union and Article 45 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU: “All EU citizens and members of their families have the right to move and reside freely within The EU”.

Concern about group sexual assaults. While in the past it was balconing that filled the front pages of local newspapers in the summer season, this year it was the sexual assaults allegedly perpetrated by packs of tourists on young female travelers, which occurred in Platja de Palma and Magaluf. This summer, three British men sexually assaulted a young woman who was allegedly under chemical submission. The alleged perpetrators were arrested in extremis at the boarding gate of Palma airport about to fly back to the United Kingdom.

Also in Magaluf, another case of group sexual assault occurred in August when six men, five of French nationality and another of Swiss nationality, allegedly raped a young British woman in a hotel in the area.

Bad image for Spain. The international press has not been slow to warn about these events. In fact, The New York Times illustrated in a report how “every summer” Magaluf is swept away by “young British people in search of a bacchanal” and went so far as to define Mallorca as “a part of the United Kingdom located in the Mediterranean, with the except that it is more sordid than any other place in the gloomiest corners of London.

As explained by the doctor in Sociology and Philosophy from the University of the Balearic Islands (UIB), Lluís Ballester, in this elDiario.es article, the tourist environment in which these events occur also influences this type of behavior, since “generates a context of suspended responsibility.” Now the Government has announced that it will work together with the British Embassy so that young people up to 25 years old know the consequences of acts of vandalism and crime during their holidays.

Image: GTRES

