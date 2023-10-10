Sengül has tripped and rolled down a ravine, becoming unconscious. Gönül, who cannot bear the approach of her greatest enemy to Orhan, sees everything from above and decides not to help her. He fears that her marriage will break up when the baby is born!

Furthermore, things get complicated for Sengül. After waking up from the fall he realizes that… he is in labor! The woman starts screaming for help, but it seems that no one pays attention to her. Not even her desperate screams make Gönül change his mind and ask for help.

Fortunately, Akif hears her cries for help and comes to her aid. The businessman sees Gönül in the distance and sees how the woman runs away. Has he realized that he didn’t want to help Aybike’s mother?

“The baby is coming,” Sengül tells him with great pain. He begs him to ask for help and Akif calls Orhan explaining the situation: “You are going to be a father again.” Will they get to the hospital in time? Will the baby be okay?

