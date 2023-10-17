The body of Álvaro Prieto, who disappeared last Thursday, October 12 in Seville after missing the train that was taking him back to Córdoba, has been found between two train cars at the Santa Justa station.

As confirmed by Renfe, this train had not been running for two months due to a breakdown, and the maneuvers it was doing when the lifeless body of this 18-year-old young man was found were without passengers.

The convoy was parked just over 1 kilometer from the station, in the last place where Álvaro was located. “A neighbor saw that he was going there and he got between wall and wall,” says a neighbor.

Tatiana and Luis, on the other hand, saw the arrest of Álvaro Prieto when he tried to sneak onto the train to Barcelona that was stopping in Córdoba.

The young man was desperate to get on a train and get home. In fact, the last message he sent to his parents was that he was on his way to the station. Then he ran out of battery and, furthermore, he had no money.

The police are now investigating what could have happened for Álvaro Prieto’s body to reach a broken down train and, most importantly, how he died.

The autopsy has revealed that the young man died from electrocution with the convoy’s catenary.

The preliminary police report indicated that the body was in an advanced state of decomposition and the hands had burns.

Furthermore, Quílez has assured that investigators from the homicide group are already taking statements from both the train station and the nightclub where he was before leaving for the stop.

The explanation that Renfe gives regarding why the body was between two train cars for 4 days without being seen, is that they have assured that it had not moved for two months and without inspection.

Álvaro Prieto’s family announces legal measures

Álvaro Prieto’s family is willing to go to the end after his body was found between two train cars 4 days after he disappeared.

They assure that they are going to report, on the one hand, Renfe and the company’s security company, as well as the National Police for what could be a negligent investigation.

Who was Álvaro Prieto?

Álvaro Prieto was an 18-year-old young man who arrived in Córdoba when he was just very little. He was a child much desired by his parents, Rafael and Julia, who adopted him in Russia, where he was born.

He made his life in the downtown area of ​​the city, one of the best, and studied throughout his life at the Las Esclavas school.

Both the Córdoba City Council and the University have decreed three days of official mourning, and all universities will have a minute of silence in his memory.