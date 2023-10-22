It was not enough for Solar Team Eindhoven to manufacture what it claims is the world’s first solar off-road vehicle or to test its capabilities on the paved streets of its home nation, the Netherlands. No. To demonstrate its autonomy, speed and resistance in a big way, the team decided to subject its prototype to an even tougher test: a thousand-kilometer tour of Morocco that ended in the Sahara, a journey through mountains, sand and beds of dry rivers that has just concluded.

And with a promising result.

A solar-powered SUV? Exact. That is the brief description of Stella Terra, a light solar vehicle, weighing 1,200 kg, capable of reaching a maximum speed of 145 km/h and offering a range of 710 km on sunny days, a mark that drops to 550 km if tested. off road.

Its creators claim that it is the first all-terrain vehicle that works with this type of energy and they also ensure that it is robust enough to travel both on paved streets and on rough terrain.

And what is the vehicle like? The key to the Stella Terra is its light structure and the solar panels that are spread across its cover, which provide it with enough energy to move around and even charge external devices, such as a phone or a camera. The Guardian specifies that the vehicle also incorporates a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that allows it to travel in places with little sun.

“With these panels and their robust construction, Stella Terra achieves total independence in a sustainable way anywhere in the world,” its creators conclude.

And who is behind it? That is another of the keys to the project. Stella Terra is not behind a large manufacturer, but rather students from the Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e), in the Netherlands, who form the Solar Team Eindoven (STE). They are not alone, of course. They have the support of important institutions and firms, such as Siemens, TU/e, NXP, Sabic or the province of North Brabant.

“As a group of students we have the power and freedom to be innovative. Without being limited by market demands, we can start the design process from scratch and free ourselves from preconceived ideas,” underlines the team, which had already presented other models before. , such as the Stella Lux, Era y Vie or the Stella Vita, with which he made an ambitious 2,000 km journey that ended in Tarifa. Their proposals have also allowed them to succeed in the World Solar Challenge.

What have they done in Morocco? Test your off-road vehicle. The Dutch team claims that its solar vehicle can be driven legally and had already undergone “extensive testing” in the Netherlands, so it decided to go one step further. As? Looking outside his country and Europe, to the slopes of Morocco. In September Solar Team Eindhoven announced its plans to travel to the African country to subject the Stella Terra to an “exhaustive” examination that would even take it to the Sahara desert. The goal: travel 1,000 km with solar energy.

October 12 the team announced that his solar SUV left Tangier bound for the Sahara and over the following days he detailed the progress of the trip, including the failure in the address that suffered in Midelt and that he was able to repair with the help of his neighbors. “Stella Terra found mountains with rugged trails and steep slopes and has overcome harsh conditions while still being efficient enough to run on solar energy,” highlights.

What is the balance? Amazing. The Eindhoven University of Technology assures that Stella Terra has proven to be much more efficient than they had initially calculated: if in September they spoke of a range of 630 km on a sunny day, in the statement they have just published taking stock of its Moroccan tour already aims at 710 km, although off-road that mark would be significantly lower and would remain at around 550 km.

“Efficiency was difficult to predict. That’s why we weren’t sure if we would achieve it with solar energy. During the trip, Stella Terra turned out to consume 30% less energy than expected,” celebrates team manager Wisse Bos. drive the trip with the energy of the sun and we do not depend on charging stations.

The task was not easy. As Bos remembers, the team had to undertake the design of many of the vehicle’s components so that it would adapt to their needs. “Stella Terra must withstand the harsh conditions of off-roading while also being efficient and light enough to run on solar energy. That’s why we had to design almost everything ourselves, from the suspension to the inverters for the solar panels,” shares the responsible.

And now that? Both the members of Solar Team Eindhoven and TU/e ​​itself are enthusiastic. Maarten Steinbuch, one of its professors and a mobility expert, trusts that the contributions of the Dutch team will become more valuable as electric vehicles expand.

“I hope that in five or ten years they will be part of our entire energy grid system. When the home battery makes its appearance, it will even be possible to generate energy through a solar car and return it home. Solar Team Eindhoven’s innovations could change the future,” concludes the expert.

Cover images: Bart van Overbeeke and Rien Boonstoppel- STE / TU/e

