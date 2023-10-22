If you are a fan of Leonardo DiCaprio or Martin Scorsese films, The Moon Killers It is already in Guadalajara movie theaters.

The Moon Killers. ESPECIAL/PARAMOUNT PICTURES.

The plot takes place at the beginning of the 20th century, when the Osage nation became rich after finding oil in their territory.. However, the white invaders soon extorted and stole all the money they could from the Native American community, finally resorting to murder, prompting a major investigation by the FBI.

The assassins of the moona. ESPECIAL/PARAMOUNT PICTURES.

Based on a true story and told through the romance between Ernest Burkhart and Mollie Kyle, The Moon Killers is a western police epic where love intersects with indescribable betrayal.

The Moon Killers

(Killers of the Flower Moon)

By Martin Scorsese.

Con Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro, Brendan Fraser.

United States, 2023.

XM

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions