Zafiro Publicaciones is the commercial print division of the newspaper THE REPORTER, a sister company of the publishing house that has become a benchmark in the West of the country for the quality of its publications. With 22 years in service, Zafiro is a company that constantly innovates in technological matters to offer its clients the best quality in commercial brochures, books, magazines and catalogs.

Salvador Hernández currently serves as director of the company and shares the work that is done to offer a different and complete service to his clients. It is a task that, although it is supported by technology, in the end is still an artisanal task, where master printers pay attention to the last detail to achieve clear images, clear texts, and perfect productions.

“We specialize in commercial brochures with a lot of quality control. If something distinguishes us, it is good impressions and on-time delivery. In the area of ​​magazines and catalogs we also take great care of quality and I believe that meeting the dates required by clients is the key point. This way of working allows us to gain the trust of clients,” expressed the director of Zafiro.

Over the years, many companies dedicated to commercial rotary printing left the market to migrate to digital models. Zafiro decided to stay firm in his vision and perseverance paid off.

Although there are rotary presses of this type in Central Mexico, in the West of the country, Zafiro is one of the few – if not the only one – that offers top quality finishes. This has competitive advantages, because while the workload can saturate the printing presses in the country’s capital, in the case of Zafiro there is a better response time to serve customers. The closest press to Zafiro’s equipment is located in Querétaro.

The publications that come out of Zafiro provide quality to clients and readers. THE INFORMATOR. Navarrese

Art in its purest style

The work of a printing press is a craft: “It seems simple and it is not. In fact, that’s why they are still called graphic arts. Any art involves the human part. Technology helps us a lot, but we go beyond the process where a designer imagines something and it has to be transferred to paper. That’s the joke of this and many calibrations are required with the support of technology and in the end, the printer is the one who gives the last touch to that color. Then training and human experience influence the final result,” said Salvador Hernández.

Although many of Zafiro’s staff are young people, there are also people with extensive experience in the world of printing. “People with fangs,” director Hernández describes them.

These printers with more years know perfectly the means to achieve the registrations, that the lights and the temperature are indicated, until the placement of the inks based on the types of paper.

“The printing we use is offset and it is something chemical. We begin to oxidize the water. If there is more or less humidity, everything influences the paper and ink. The variables of space and the environment also influence. And the light must also be adequate: if the paper is white it has more light than newspaper. The light also depends on whether it is day or night, as it influences the printer’s vision,” expressed Salvador Hernández, who mentioned that they should pay attention to specific issues such as temperature, alkalinity of the water or the type of light with which the print will be viewed, since there are variations in the inks.

Latest technology equipment. From color care to printing, perfection is sought. THE INFORMATOR. Navarrese

Evolution of printed matter in digital times

In times where digital media seem to set the tone, the reality is that print media does not lose its relevance. Brochures, books and magazines are part of people’s heritage and are a relevant means of communication for merchants.

Just as with books, which were predicted to disappear 15 years ago, the same happens with printed materials, which still have an impact on people. According to Zafiro managers, physical materials will always complement digital media.

“We go hand in hand. Speaking of catalogs, there is a sale that is carried out digitally but paper catalog sales are still important. Yes, there are changes, because before there was only paper, but we are going hand in hand and adapting,” he highlighted.

There is always room for the printed media in Guadalajara to be able to provide quality service.

Working in a printing press can be exciting: watching how the machines slowly bring out the product that was born from an idea, delivering a book to its author, facing those small challenges that range from the quality of the paper, to problems with the machines and that generate adrenaline. Even the smell of paper and ink can be addictive.

Printers work as a team and in the end they work with a common goal, to deliver a quality product. Even anecdotes are also present in the editors’ work:

“There was a project, a book, a book from the Tequila Regulatory Chamber that mathematically did not allow the time to do it. There was already a presentation date, but there were no files and it was a challenge to have it on time. I remember that we arrived at the presentation with a box of nothing more than books, they were books that were still warm because they had just been printed and that’s how they were delivered to the stage. It was a book where people were very satisfied with the quality of the book. Did anyone notice that they were still hot? I suppose the person on the stand does,” concludes Salvador Hernández, sketching a satisfied smile.

