Despite the controversy generated around Jonathan Majors, the Loki series continues and the second season is already here.

Loki, the God of Mischief, is about to return to Disney Plus for its second season, and fans are eager to see what new plot twists and turns it has in store for them. Ahead of the exciting premiere, the series’ executive producer, Kevin Wright, shared with Variety details about what we can expect and addressed a question many were asking: How did the arrest of actor Jonathan Majors affect the production?

In the previous season, Jonathan Majors was introduced as a variant of Kang known as “He Who Remains.” In the second season, he returns as a different, more heroic version of the character, Victor Timely. His arrest for assault, with a pending trial, drew media attention, but Marvel Studios chose not to take any action or issue a statement on the matter.

Now we know what happened within the production of the series.

Loki

Kevin Wright explained that this second season of Loki was different in many ways, one of the most notable particularities being that no additional filming was done.

“This is perhaps the first Marvel series that never has additional filming. The story that is on screen is the story we set out to make. We came out with a very specific idea of ​​what we wanted it to be, and we found a way to tell it in that period of production. “It’s very much what’s on the screen on Disney Plus.”

Kevin Wright also confirmed that making changes to the role of Jonathan Majors was never discussed due to his legal problems.

“No. And that’s mainly because I know as much as you do right now. “I felt rushed into doing something without knowing how this all plays out.”

Jonathan Majors como Victor Timely

So, as long as there is no verdict on the trial at Marvel, they are not planning to make a change and Jonathan Majors will continue to be Kang. So despite the pressure, they decided to leave things as they were.

Regarding the possibility of a third season, Wright noted that the second season was not developed with the idea of ​​​​preparing a third, but he hinted that there is potential to continue the series.

Additionally, he talked about the expected reunion between Loki and his brother Thor in the main MCU. Highlighting that it has been a priority in the story they are telling in these two seasons.

The second season of Loki promises new thrills as the infamous God of Mischief embarks on a series of adventures with the TVA. Fans are excited to see how this new installment plays out, which is scheduled to begin streaming on October 6 exclusively on Disney Plus. The platform that can be accessed with this link.