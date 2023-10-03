The Armenian parliament on Tuesday joined the International Criminal Court, the main international tribunal for war crimes and crimes against humanity. The decision was considered a distancing from Russia, Armenia’s historic ally: last March the Court had issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine, and therefore now the authorities Armenians would be required to arrest Putin if he entered Armenian territory.

– Read also: The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin

The Armenian authorities maintain that the accession is due only to the desire to prosecute the alleged war crimes committed by Azerbaijan in Nagorno Karabakh, the now former separatist state which is located on Azerbaijani territory but which until recently was mainly inhabited by people of Armenian ethnicity. On 20 September, with an extensive military operation, Azerbaijan militarily occupied Nagorno Karabakh: since then, thousands of Armenians who lived there have been fleeing to Armenia, and several of them have told international newspapers that they have suffered violence in recent days from Azerbaijani soldiers.

– Read also: The breakaway republic of Nagorno Karabakh will be officially dissolved

Armenia has tried to reassure Russia, saying that Putin would not be arrested anyway if he entered the country. The Russian government, which last week called the possibility of Armenia joining the court “extremely hostile,” said a diplomatic solution to the issue would be discussed with the Armenian government. It is a complicated period for relations between Russia and Armenia, which for some years has been moving ever closer to the West: last month it hosted US troops on its territory for the first time for an exercise.