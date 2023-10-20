Over the last few years, oceanography has been observing a disturbing phenomenon: the “Atlantification” of the Arctic Ocean. The northernmost ocean on the planet becomes an extension of its neighbor the Atlantic. For now he does it little by little, but his steps are quickening.

Bad news. An international team led by researchers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) has been analyzing the atlantification process of the Arctic Ocean and has explained how it works. However, this information brings with it a pessimistic prediction: the process will accelerate in the coming years.

Atlanticification. The term Atlanticification is attributed to Igor Polyakow, a UAF researcher who used it in an article in Science magazine in 2017. In that study Poliakov and his team verified how the Arctic region known as the Eurasian depression began to resemble the melting ice. from the Arctic ice to the waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

The phenomenon is related to ocean circulation. Currents like the Gulf Stream, which carry warm, salty water from the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico toward the gates of the Arctic. Due to the great stratification in the polar ocean, these waters were kept at a certain distance from the surface ice, maintaining a layer of water between the current and the ice.

These layers appear because salt water, when it freezes, tends to “release” the salt. Then, when the ice melts, it leaves a layer of less saline water on the ocean surface. Since salt water is heavier, it stays in the depths, while this “fresh” water stays on the surface. Atlanticification appears associated with the disappearance of these strata.

The arctic dipole. Polyakow and his team have continued studying the phenomenon and in a new article they have postulated a hypothesis that partially explains this observed dynamic, why the process is accelerating and what the trend will be in the coming years. The key could be in the Arctic dipole, an atmospheric oscillation that affects the region.

This oscillation can occur with two variants or regimes. The first, positive, would be the one in force since 2007. This variant would generate high pressures and winds that would move clockwise off the Canadian Arctic coast, and low pressures with counterclockwise winds off Siberia. .

The authors of the study explain that these wind patterns mark numerous ecological aspects of the region, particularly through their effect on currents in the surface layer of water in the ocean, but also affecting the movement of ice and the exchange of heat between atmosphere, ocean and ice.

A 15 year cycle. This oscillation could alternate between positive and negative regimes every 15 years. The positive regime would have been in force between 2007 and 2021 to now move to the negative regime.

The changes in the winds would cause the entry of water from waters from the Atlantic to occur through two different routes, one further east, through the Barents Sea, linked to the positive regime; and another through the Fram Strait, east of Greenland, linked to the negative regime. The authors speak of this alternation as a “switching mechanism.”

The team published details of their work in August in a second paper in the journal Science.

Stop in the thaw. The 2007-19 cycle coincided with a period in which Arctic melting suddenly and mysteriously slowed, halting a trend that had been very marked in the previous decade. According to the authors of the study, both phenomena would be related.

The reason for this would be the fresh water from Siberian rivers, which would be dragged eastward by the winds, thickening with it the freshwater stratum that keeps the warm Arctic waters separated from the ice layer that covers it.

That is why the work paints a worrying scenario, in which Arctic melting will accelerate again over the next decade and a half, as a consequence of climate change but accelerated by the dominant trend in this peculiar circulation.

Imagen | Annie Spratt / Igor Polyakov