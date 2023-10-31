Pietro Macellaro and Oscar Farinetti

Far from Farinetti, the Disneyland of food. Here is another excellence after Vannulo di Paestum: la Cilento agricultural pastry shop. Sublime desserts born in the middle of nowhere





If you want quality products you have to go to the territories, to find foods that do not pass the thresholds of certain large-scale retail trade or that are not even suitable for it.

After the article on the Vannulo estate in Paestum, elected as AntiFico par excellence (Farinetti’s Bolognese creation linked to the Coop-driven large-scale retail trade) we want to give space to other excellences, incredibly undervalued on the mainstream media stage.

One of them is Pietro Macellaro’s Cilento agricultural pastry shop in Piagginea village of 1100 inhabitants at 630 meters above sea level in the Cilento Park, directly on the roof of Campania.

“My luck was living here, isolated from the daily grind. This allowed me to focus on quality and not have pressure.” And what level of quality are we talking about, given that Macellaro recently has obtained the recognition of best pastry chef in the world, in the salon of Host Milano, the famous international fair dedicated to catering and hospitality. And he received it directly from the hands of master Iginio Massari, one of the doyens of world gastronomy.

Behind the work of people like Macellaro, a philosophy emerges that has nothing to do with the idea of ​​Farinetti-style gastronomy. You no longer go to the big cities, where the money and financial flows are found, but the economy comes to you, as long as you produce very high quality. A reversal of trend compared to past decades, if for example we remember the “Milan to drink” of the 1980s of the last century. The highest quality at the right price today arises in isolated provinces, where there is clean air, uncontaminated nature and a human pace of life.

Macellaro’s panettoni, with candied apricot, are soft as clouds, they melt in your mouth. The table desserts seem like pearls due to her level of balance and lightness. Not to mention the Fig Leaves, a superb dessert whose finesse manages to reach even the least balanced palates. Macellaro, revolutionizing three generations of pastry chefs from whom he comes, has brought his confectionery performances to New York and Hong Kong, even if he makes the majority of the ingredients at home, in the mountains of Campania. Many come from the pastures and fields of his land, even if he produces the chocolate himself, he doesn’t buy it. “I prefer ‘accussì”, he says in a low voice and in half Campania.

We were able to taste them in person in the new chocolate shop opened last Saturday in Piaggine. The rooms look like the interiors of a jewelry store, even if the exteriors of Country give the tone of an isolated town like those almost mountainous places experiencing systematic depopulation. While we taste his delicacies we see the old men wandering around the streets and as evening falls, when the air becomes pungent, they remain there contemplating the breathtaking views like paintings in an exhibition.

“My luck is called Piaggine. Maybe it’s difficult to understand but that’s enough for me”, explains Pietro a moment before saying goodbye and getting lost in the panorama too.

Subscribe to the newsletter