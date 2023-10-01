(Image source: Pexels)

The anti-inflation pact is underway, here’s who’s joining

Three months of controlled prices, to combat inflation and protect purchasing power. Starting tomorrow the Anti-inflation pact launched by the government in force from 1 October to 31 December 2023. First-class goods dietary needs and non-food for mass consumption, such as pasta, UHT milk, biscuits, eggs, nappies, peeled tomatoes, oil, household and personal soaps.

And also the products for childhood and the personal care. The anti-inflation quarter will apply generically to a “selection of items included in the so-called ‘shopping cart’ and of basic necessity, respecting the freedom of enterprise and the market strategies of the individual companies that will join the initiative”, according to what is law in the memorandum of understanding.

What is the anti-inflation quarter, who needs it most

The initiative aims to contain the prices of basic necessities, food and non-consumable foodsi baby products and the personal care. The objective can be achieved with collaboration involving the protagonists of the sector: from modern and classic distribution to the world of cooperatives, pharmacies, parapharmacies, industry, production, crafts and agriculture. The distribution companies that join the initiative undertake to offer a selection of items at affordable prices. The “anti-inflation quarter” aims to protect the purchasing power of consumers and, therefore, is aimed first and foremost at citizens and families.

How prices are kept low

Each company chooses the solution it deems most suitable. For example, on a selection of products the following may be expected: fixed prices; promotions; product initiatives private label; trolleys at a discounted or single price.

The shops participating in the initiative

The businesses and companies that participate in the initiative are recognizable by displaying a logo (a trolley that incorporates the colors of the Italian flag; it bears the words ‘anti-inflation quarter), which they will also be able to use in their public communication channels.

Anti-inflation pact, here’s who’s joining

The initiative is supported by Federdistribuzione, Coop, Conad, Confcommercio, Fiesa, Confimprese, Confcoperative, Federfarma, Pharmacies united, Assofarm, FederFarDis, Culpi, National Federation of Italian Parapharmacies, Unaftisp, Mnlf.

17 associations representing the food and non-food industry, the agri-food cooperative sector, the agriculture, processing and crafts sectors also joined the initiative: Centro Marca, IBC (Industria Beni e Consumo), Federlimentare, Union Alimentari Confapi, Unionfood, Cna Nazionale, Confartigianato, Casartigiani, Assogiocattoli, Confimi Industria, Confcooperative-Fedagripesca, Legacoop agroalimentare, Coldiretti, Filiera Italia, Confagricoltura, Copagri, Cia – Italian farmers.

