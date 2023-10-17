Android Auto continues to receive updates regularly throughout the weeks, and one of the most anticipated of the year is compatibility with Android 14, Google’s new operating system.

And early adopters Android 14 have discovered a series of errors in Android Auto, and one of them unfortunately affects the sound in very important applications such as Spotify y Google Maps.

Apparently, at least for those first users who have updated their mobile to Android 14, the new operating system interrupts the audio in Android Auto and all applications that use audio, including Spotify and Google Mapsthey lose the sound.

In Spotify, the problem is very serious, because without sound you cannot listen to the songs, although curiously the application does not show any type of error and appears as if it were playing the song.

This sound bug also affects Google Maps, since the navigation application can no longer offer audio instructions to the user since it cannot be heard.

So what the user must do is look at the screen and follow the recommended route, although that means more distraction.

It is an error that is not very widespread at the moment given that Android 14 is not yet available for most devices, and the only solution would be to return to Android 13, something that is not easy at all and is not recommended.

Google is aware of this bug, and has asked affected users for more information, so presumably we should see an update that fixes it in the coming weeks.