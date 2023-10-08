The continuous disconnection problem of Android Auto when passing through certain areas, and that Google still has not managed to solve in so long.

Although most of the errors found in Android Auto are solved by Google in weeks or even months, there are some that have persisted among the user community for quite some time, and with no apparent solution.

We are referring to a problem detected in June, where it was reported that the wireless version of Android Auto It failed every time the phone lost the data signal.

Specifically, Android Auto turned off every time the driver entered a tunnel or crossed an area with a bad data signal, something that even affected restarting later.

And when this error occurred, if the user wanted to restart Android Auto, the mobile device believed that the application was still running and would not allow the process to be carried out.

The only solution at the time was to pay and turn on Bluetooth and WiFi to restart Android Auto, but as soon as the data signal was lost again, it failed again.

It is an error that has become widespread even in recent weeks where wireless Android Auto turns off every time the data signal is lost.

The solutions tested by the user community, including downgrading the Android Auto version, have not worked since then.

Google still does not comment on the ruling

The only thing that was heard from Google was a few months ago, when it asked affected users to provide more information about the failure, but nothing has been heard from again.

The only solution that seems to work is to use wired Android Auto, and most cars that offer wireless support can also run the system with a wired connection.

This problem does not seem to be limited to a specific phone brand, because there are affected phones from Xiaomi, Samsung, and Pixel, among others.