The legendary movie The Monster Squad could have a new updated version.

After the success of Netflix’s Stranger Things, they are looking for stories that combine a group of children, adventure, fun, with touches of horror and references to the 80s. So The Monster Squad brings together all these attractions and that’s why Universal Pictures wants to make the remake.

What is the original movie about?

The Amazing Gang is a 1987 comedy-adventure film directed by Fred Dekker. The plot centers on a group of preteens who idolize classic Universal monster movies and form a club called “The Monster Squad.” Club leader Sean Crenshaw receives the diary of legendary monster hunter Dr. Abraham Van Helsing, but discovers that it is written in German. To figure it out, they seek the help of an old man who turns out to be kind and understanding.

The diary describes an amulet that contains the power of concentrated good. This amulet becomes vulnerable one day in every century, when the forces of good and evil reach a balance. This event is about to happen, and the boys realize that they must obtain the amulet and use it, along with an invocation from Van Helsing’s diary, to open a portal in the universe and send the monsters to a place called Limbo. . Throughout the film, we discover that Van Helsing tried to do this a hundred years ago to defeat Count Dracula, without success. His apprentices emigrated to the United States to hide the amulet out of Dracula’s reach.

However, Count Dracula is determined to obtain the amulet to conquer the world.

He brings together several monsters such as The Wolf Man, The Man from the Black Lagoon and The Mummy, as well as three girls from school whom he turns into his vampire servants. Dracula steals a coffin from a plane in flight, containing Frankenstein’s Monster, thus completing his army. However, Frankenstein is reluctant to help Dracula and escapes into the forest, where he meets Phoebe, Sean’s little sister. Unlike the others, Phoebe is not afraid of Frankenstein and treats him kindly.

They become friends and Frankenstein decides to help the boys instead of joining Dracula.

The amulet is buried in a stone room beneath a house now occupied by Dracula and the other monsters, and is protected by spells that prevent the monsters from touching it. The members of the Monster Squad break into the house and obtain the amulet, but narrowly escape Dracula’s clutches. Then, they meet with the old man, who informs them that the invocation must be recited by a virgin. As midnight approaches, the boys head to a local cathedral to face their last battle.

The movie The Amazing Gang explores themes of friendship, courage, and the idea of ​​facing our fears. The kids of the Monster Squad go from being horror movie fans to heroes who face their nightmares in real life. This character evolution adds depth to the story and makes it accessible to a wider audience.

In the final battle it turns out well.

The Monster Squad confronts the monsters in the cathedral, and Frankenstein steps in to help the children. A fierce battle ensues, and ultimately, Dracula is impaled on an iron cross by Frankenstein himself. Phoebe completes the summoning and opens the portal which begins to consume the monsters. The film culminates with the victory of the Monster Squad and the disappearance of the monsters.

The Crazy Bunch is a film beloved for its unique combination of humor, adventure, and classic monsters. The memorable characters and exciting story have made it a cult classic appreciated by film lovers of the ’80s and beyond. The film is about friendship, courage and the importance of facing our fears, all wrapped up in a plot full of action and humor.

