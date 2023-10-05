The Poles of 11 bit studios are back to show The Alters, their next sci-fi management game, this time teasing us with some first gameplay sequences.

The trailer published in these hours shows the protagonist Jan Dolsky, stranded on an alien and inhospitable planet, who in order to survive must create alternative versions of himself, each of which has different abilities linked to a different life path. For example, we can create a Jan who is a doctor, a Jan who is a psychologist, a Jan who is an expert in manual labor, and so on, but each of them will have to contribute to the survival of the others.

The developers describe The Alters as a management software with survival elements focused on creating and maintaining a base. However, there will also be exploratory sections outside the base to discover more about the alien planet and bring its secrets to light.

The Alters sarà available during 2024 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series.

Previous article

Red Dead Redemption updates on PS5 introducing 60 FPS