11 bit Studios has released new gameplay footage of The Alters, survival base-building with a science fiction setting where the protagonist is a man named Jan Dolski, who to survive a life or death situation had to create alternative forms of himself. The game will arrive in 2024 (date not yet revealed) on PC (Steam, Epic Games e GOG), PS5 e Xbox Series X/S. You can see the video at the bottom of the news.

This is the description of the game from the Steam page:

“man cannot rebuild himself without suffering, because he is both the marble and the sculptor” – Alexis Carrel

This is the story of Jan Dolski, a simple worker who finds himself facing circumstances that lead him to a crossroads that changes his life. Landing on a distant planet, stranded and alone, Jan finds himself in a daunting life-or-death situation. His only hope for survival is to bring helping hands aboard. Not yet understanding the weight of his choice, Jan must create alternative versions of himself in order to move forward: the alters.

Their lives branch into various stages and ages, making them different people: individuals driven by multiple motivations and torn by other emotions, who did things differently and perhaps didn’t make our mistakes. As Dolski tries to find his way home and repair his shattered life, it’s up to players to understand the weaknesses and strengths of Jan’s altered identities and intelligently balance the dynamics between them.

The Alters is a game about life-changing moments. Those binary decisions that happen in a nanosecond, but impact a lifetime. It’s about looking inside yourself, into your past, and discovering that you are what you are as the sum of those numerous choices. And when you do so, a fundamental question arises: WHAT IF…?

What if I changed my life? What if I had taken a different path? Who would I be? What would I say to a different me? What could I learn if I talked to my altered selves? What if I talked to my many selves at once?! What if…?

Forged in the spirit of meaningful entertainment: a unique creation philosophy from the award-winning team, creators of This War of Mine and Frostpunk.

Leaving you with the trailer below, we remind you that The Alters was announced at the 2022 PC Gaming Show.