If you want to become the owner and lord of an Old West town, one with its saloon with player piano, sheriff’s office and a bank that guards a good handful of bags stamped with the dollar symbol, this is your opportunity. What’s more, if you want to settle there you won’t even have to leave Spain. And no, it’s not a figure of speech. In Tabernas, Almería, they sell a huge set of spaghetti westerns in which Hollywood celebrities such as Sergio Leone, Claudia Cardinale, Charles Bronson and Henry Fonda displayed their talent.

Of course, the huge set costs 2.5 million euros.

And at the moment it does not seem to have raised any passions in the market.

Welcome to ‘Western Leone’. This is the name of the enormous and fascinating set that has gone on sale in the Tabernas desert, in the province of Almería. Its name speaks for itself. The place was created to host filming of films set in the North American Old West, but which end up being filmed on the other side of the pond, in the arid landscapes of southern Spain. To be more precise, Wester Leone rose in the late 1960s for the 1968 spaghetti western ‘Until His Time’, a classic directed by Sergio Leone and with a brilliant cast led by Bronson, Fonda, Cardinale and Jason Robards.





The advertisement published by Remax with the sale of Wester Leone.

A long story… and with twists. Over the last half century Wester Leone has experienced great moments and more discreet ones. The Tabernas Turismo website offers information on visiting the filming set and strolling through its ranch and town in the Far West, enjoying a show with gunfighters that would delight John Wayne himself or even, if you feel up to it, wearing a hat or cancan to photograph you like a genuine cowboy or dancer.

Beyond its work as a theme park, Wester Leone has also hosted other filming since the 1960s. In 2022 El País dedicated a report to it in which it explains that it has served as a setting for series, advertisements, short films and that even the Lebanese singer Mika filmed his video clip ‘Boum, Boum, Boum’ there.

He Far West made in Almería. The truth is that Leone’s old set is not a cinematographic oasis in Almería. Tabernas hosts other decorations that are just as or even more surprising. Not far away are Oasys MiniHollywood, designed for ‘Death Had a Price’ (1965) and Fort Bravo/Texas Hollywood, which served as the setting for another of Leone’s hits: ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’. . Together they make up a key chapter in cinematographic history.









Interested? If you are interested in the history of spaghetti westerns and more specifically that of Western Leone, you can do more than just read about its history. If you have a few million on hand, of course. A year ago the news broke that its owners were selling the old set of ‘Until Their Time’ – its original title was ‘C’era una volta il West’ – for 2.8 million euros.

“I don’t think it’s an exaggerated price,” José Ruda, manager of the real estate agency that was in charge of the sale, Grupo Rukasa, explained to El País at the time: “The memory, the history and the feeling rooted in this place are priceless.” .

Waiting for buyer. More than a year later and despite the fact that the offer had supposedly attracted the interest of people from the rest of Spain, Germany, Holland or England, the truth is that Wester Leone is still on the market. And not only that. The 2.8 million in 2022 have gone to 2.5: 300,000 euros less. That is the price with which it is now announced by the REMAX Indalo agency, which just a few weeks ago released a statement announcing its availability.

“With current activity as a theme park about the Old West, it has been the setting and film set for many of the most representative spaghetti western films,” explains the real estate agency, which also recalls that the Tabernas desert enclave has served as the setting for a good number of film classics, including ‘Lawrence of Arabia’, ‘Death Had a Price’ and films that have very little to do with cowboys and duels with Colt at dawn, such as ‘Conan the Barbarian’ or ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’, both from the 80s.

And what is the set like? That is perhaps one of the most surprising facts. Remax Indalo explains that it has a total area of ​​85,964 square meters and 1,881 built and that throughout its wide extension are distributed the buildings that cannot be missing in any self-respecting cowboy movie: canteen, bank and telegraph office, a sheriff’s station and even a funeral home. All, remember, for a pinch of 2.5 million, the price it is sold for now.

