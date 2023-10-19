We have very interesting news about the third season of the Amazon Prime Video series The Wheel of Time.

The showrunner of the successful television adaptation The Wheel of Time, Rafe Judkins, has revealed interesting details about what we can expect from the third season of the series based on the epic work by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson.

The third season, which will cover the fourth book in the series, The Shadow Rising, will take us to the Triple Earth and the mysterious sacred city of Rhuidean. This news is exciting for fans of the series, as the plot will expand even further, exploring new territories and revealing hidden secrets.

The wheel of time

These are his words:

At New York Comic Con, Rafe Judkins said, “Every season, we sit in the writers’ room and one of the things we do early on is pick a couple of stories that we have to sculpt.”

“We think it’s worth it because those stories will really stand out to audiences, especially those who haven’t read the Wheel of Time books. They are given that time and it is designed so that they can really follow that character at that point in the journey.”

“The first season was more of a group trip that had a great Moiraine episode, but for seasons two and three, we’ve really created two episodes of the season that can really be dedicated characters. This season was a really big Egweyne and Nynaeve season for us. Next season is a really important Rand and Perrison season for us. “There are always different characters that are gaining importance.”

For now, there is no official premiere date for the third season of The Wheel of Time. But, the first two can be seen on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform.