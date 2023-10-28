Federico and Romelu had formed a special relationship at Appiano Gentile, before the about-face: they will meet at the Meazza for the first time

Matteo Nava

28 October – MILAN

“I was disappointed, I had been close to him all year.” The words are from Federico Dimarco, relating to Romelu Lukaku’s sudden step back and the summer decision not to move permanently to Inter. Their Nerazzurri-tinged friendship was one of those special ones, a relationship that was not limited to the Giuseppe Meazza pitch or those of Appiano Gentile, but which also pleasantly spilled over into the private lives of both. The winger, however, was disappointed by what happened at the beginning of the transfer market, the “no” to the Nerazzurri seasoned with a reasoned disappearance from chats with managers and teammates, including friends. A friendship disappointed by many smiles transformed into a deafening silence.

as partners

—

As Dimarco’s own words reveal, the 25-year-old was among the happiest with the Belgian’s first return, in 2022. Over the course of the season the relationship consolidated, many new moments were shared between the pitch – two trophies – and the private life, playing games on the Playstation. Just leaf through the album of photographs of Simone Inzaghi’s second Inter to notice hugs, smiles and pats on the back between the two, including splendid spontaneous celebrations as a couple. The two were very close in what was certainly not an easy year for Lukaku at least until the end of the winter: the skepticism of the Curva Nord, the injury, the disappointing World Cup in Qatar, the doubts about the club’s decision to opt for his onerous loan instead of Paulo Dybala’s free transfer card. Mutual respect reached the point that at the beginning of February Dimarco joined the Roc Nation team founded by Jay-Z, the very team that a few months earlier had played a fundamental role in convincing Todd Boehly’s Chelsea to let the striker leave on a permanent basis. temporary in the direction of Milan. The same agency which then became the victim of Romelu’s changes in direction, until the relationship broke down.

COLDNESS

—

Yes, because many are left surprised by Lukaku’s unpredictable summer attitude, including Dimarco and the Roc Nation. Indeed, at the end of June it was precisely an episode that linked the two players that left the Inter community perplexed. On the 24th the winger gets married and obviously the Belgian is a top-class guest: he showed up at Lautaro Martinez’s wedding, but at Federico’s… no. It simply isn’t there and he hasn’t warned anyone: it’s certainly not behavior you expect from a friend, from someone you love. And that ghosting is compatible with what will happen in the following weeks, not in person but on the phone: when the 1993 class member stops answering the phone he will also do it with a friend like Dimarco, the one who was close to him for a year and then remained disappointed. Inter-Roma will inevitably be this too.

October 28, 2023

