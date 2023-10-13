Suara.com – Oktobeerfeast, a beer festival usually held in Munich, Germany, this time is also being held in Jakarta. This festival will be filled with various entertainment, including exciting games and rides, as well as musical performances by famous bands.

Oktobeerfeast will be held at Pizza E Birra Gandaria City, South Jakarta, on October 21 2023 starting at 16.00 WIB.

“Oktobeerfeast at Pizza E Birra is our way to celebrate the pleasure of beer. Not only that, this event will also present a delicious special menu, featuring various games, including Giant Beer Pong with Marco Randy, Hammer Toss,” said Ananda Soebandono, Marketing Manager , Pizza E Birra in a statement received by Suara.com.

“There are also exciting attractions such as Bull Rides, and musical performances by The Adams, Ali and Biru Baru. You can also sing your favorite songs with the Hura Hura Club!” added Ananda.

Meanwhile, Noval Atmadinata as Authenticity’s representative hopes that Oktobeerfeast will be a moment to experience the excitement of a large international scale celebration directly. “We hope that visitors who attend will be enthusiastic about enjoying this festival,” added Noval.

Pizza E Birra also offers a special Oktobeerfeast menu which is sure to pamper your taste buds. Oktobeerfeast’s special menu includes delicious dishes such as Meister Platter, Sausage Swirl, Cheese-beerger, Chicken Schnitzel and Apple Strudel.