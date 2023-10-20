Halloween parties are just around the corner in Hollywood and the rest of the world and in this framework, The actors’ union, SAG-AFTRA, issued a statement asking for support and solidarity for the strike, They ask the rest of the union to avoid dressing up as characters from series and movies.

That is, the costumes of Barbie, Ken, the scientist Oppenheimer and even Jack Sparrow himself will have to stay stored and in their place. They urge you to choose “costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures (ghosts, zombies, spiders, etc.).”

The call also extends to series and films that are not under an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA, to better understand it; The actors will be able to dress up as Elvis Presley played by Jacob Elordi, but not the one played by Austin Butler in the Warner Bros. film.

In the guidelines, published this Wednesday through the official website, The union also suggests “not publishing photos of costumes inspired by shocking content on the networks”, this to avoid giving publicity to any study.

Until this Thursday there are no signs of a quick solution to the work stoppage, after talks between the union and the studios failed last week, so the union has been clear and will not give the studios a break, not even for one of the most important celebrations in the middle:

“Let’s use our collective power to send a loud and clear message to our striking employers that we will not promote their content without a fair contract!”ends the statement.

