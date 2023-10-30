After a new meeting, the actors’ strike seems to be closer to coming to an end.

The actors could return to work very soon.

It has been more than 100 days since the actors’ strike began, as expected, All of this led to a lot of delays in new movies, especially in those that had not yet started filming. Furthermore, the box office has been poorer than usual, since the actors did not attend the promotional events either, come on, a situation that left Hollywood completely paralyzed, however, after another meeting, it seems that it will all be over very soon.

The writers’ strike lasted a whopping 148 days, you know that both happened almost at the same time and that was a completely historic moment in the industry. In fact, it seems that after the writers have already returned to work, the actors could also reach an agreement very soon. After a last meeting where it seems that they have managed to bring positions closerthe end of the strike could come more than 110 days later.

Hollywood could be back to normal very soon

According to Deadline, the actors are quite happy with the new conversation they have had, so they trust that they will be able to return to work soon. Apparently they have reduced their demands a little and although there are still things to outline and perfect, everything indicates that this strike will not last the 148 days that the screenwriters’ strike had. Productions, filming and even promotions of the films could begin soon.

Just above you could see the trailer for Stranger Things, the series is about to reach its fifth and final season, however, The strikes have caused it to be delayed beyond what they had planned. That has not been the only one, since Gladiator 2 or Deadpool 3 have also been some films that have been affected by the strikes, both of the scriptwriters and the actors. Finally the world of cinema seems to be close to returning to normal.

However, even if the strike ends soon, you cannot forget something. The time that has been lost in filming and production is really high, so probably practically every movie will have to move its official release date. You will have to pay close attention to the upcoming news to find out when your favorite movies will be released, including the final season of Stranger Things and Deadpool 3.

