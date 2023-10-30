The weekend has been intense in the negotiations to end the actors’ strike, but there are still issues to be resolved.

It has been almost 110 days since the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) called the strike against the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP), practically stopping the entire industry in Hollywood.

Films como Deadpool 3 o Gladiator 2 o series such as Stranger Things or Cobra Kai have seen their filming, or plans to start production, as the actors cannot participate in it. It is also severely affecting the promotion of projects as stars cannot be part of press tours.

In mid-October, talks between the union and studios broke down after a loud disagreement that resumed the exchange of reproaches between the parties, although both sides knew that it would not take long for them to return to the negotiating table.

Talks resumed last week and appear to have been quite fruitful this weekend. In fact, some sources suggest that the strike could end soon if there is no new catastrophe.

Will the actors’ strike end soon?

According to Deadline, SAG-AFTRA sources have highlighted how positive the talks have been over the weekend, highlighting their optimism about the possibility of reaching an agreement.

The union brought to the table a counteroffer to the AMPTP’s most recent proposal. Actors have lowered their demands slightly, although they still demand protection from AI and a certain degree of residual compensation from streaming hits.

Although the source admits that there are still aspects to be polished in the negotiations, they are optimistic and believe that the actors’ strike could be in its final stretch, which would prevent it from continuing to approach the 148-day mark set by the Writers’ Union of America (WGA) with its own strike this summer.

Today, Monday the 30th, SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP will work independently to attempt the final approach on the points where there is still no fixed agreement, but they will meet again this week.

Despite everything, both the screenwriters’ strike, now over, and the actors’ strike that is still ongoing, have caused a resounding setback to the industry, which will notice many of the effects in 2024 with the delays that many film productions are suffering. and series, like the one mentioned Deadpool 3.