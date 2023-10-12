After a week and a half trying to reach an end to the actors’ strike, the union and the studios are suspending negotiations.

The Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) seemed to have found the key to ending the Hollywood strikes. After unblocking the relationship with Writers Guild of America (WGA), talks resumed with the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

From the past October 2ndthe studios and SAG-AFTRA representatives have held frequent meetings with the aim of unblocking the situation and getting the filming of films and series, as well as their promotion, to flow again.

The union already warned from the outset that the AMPTP would not benefit from a copy of the agreement that the scriptwriters have accepted, and it seems that the worst scenario has come true.

Last night, after one of the negotiations that was already anticipated to be complicated, Both parties suspended the round of meetings and the general attempt to bury the hatchet. Immediately, exchanges of reproaches and accusations began.

A failed attempt to end the strike

As reported by Deadline, the studios, which were represented by Bob Igerfrom Disney, David Zaslavthe Warner, Ted Sarandosthe Netflix y Donna Langleyfrom NBC Universal, have accused the union of not giving in to claims that would entail costs of around $800 million annually, $2.4 billion if the three-year contract is counted.

For its part, from SAG-AFTRA, its president, Fran Drescherand his chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Irelandindicated in an email to the more than 160,000 members represented by the union that the studios refused to meet the demands regarding streaming residuals, which would have an approximate cost of 52 cents per year per subscriber.

There also does not seem to be an agreement on artificial intelligence, with the studios maintaining their position in the defense that its use is always “under the consent of the artist”, while the union indicates that “this consent is required on the first day to be able to work.” .

SAG-AFTRA has accused the AMPTP of “using intimidation tactics” to manipulate the negotiations and take them to their field.

For the moment, although the scriptwriters have returned to work and voted in favor of the new agreement, the filming of movies and series that depend on SAG-AFTRA will continue to stop, as will promotional campaigns with actors, except those that are under the union’s interim agreements with independent studios.