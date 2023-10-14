An actor who is already involved with the DC Universe could appear in James Gunn’s DCU as Lobo

Jason Momoa would join as Lobo to James Gunn’s DC Universe according to a new report.

Jason Momoa stays in the DC Universe

In the last episode of the podcast The Hot Mic, Jeff Schneider spoke about the rumors that Momoa will no longer be Aquaman to become a Wolf in the DCU. The journalist was direct, confirming that Momoa will play this character, and that the official announcement would be made in early 2024.

“It’s true, Jason Momoa has been cast as Lobo, and that will be officially announced, most likely, in February.”

According to Sneider, Warner Bros. Discovery He wants Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom to finish its run in theaters so he can make the big announcement, which is why it took so long to release the information. However, since we still don’t have confirmation from the studio, we have to take the report as a rumor.