The trailer for the Star Wars series The Acolyte and its focus on the Dark Side of the Force has been leaked.

The first look at The Acolyte was unveiled at the Star Wars Celebration in London in April, although the trailer was not officially released. However, enthusiasts managed to share a leaked version online before Lucasfilm took action to remove illegal copies via copyright strikes.

Even though copies of The Acolyte trailer were removed from the internet, we have obtained a detailed description of the leaked footage of this Star Wars series.

Below, we reveal what this exciting development entails:

From the beginning, the footage shows the presence of Jedi and lightsabers galore, confirming fans’ expectations that the Disney Plus series will be full of Force-related action. The narrative begins with the character played by Lee Jung-jae, who teaches the students at the Jedi Temple about the power of the Force, emphasizing the importance of respecting it.

The plot becomes even more intriguing when we see Carrie-Anne Moss and Amandla Stenberg (character names kept secret) engaging in what appears to be a Force-related battle in a cantina. The trailer also provides glimpses of Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen and Rebecca Henderson in action, adding to the mystery surrounding their characters.

The climax of the trailer comes with a stunning shot of several Jedi igniting their lightsabers in sync, promising exciting saber duels throughout the Star Wars series.

One of the most intriguing moments comes when Jodie Turner Smith’s character utters the words: “It’s not about good or bad, it’s about power and who can use it.” This statement raises the possibility of one or more characters turning away from the light side and joining the dark side of the Force.

It is a series starring villains.

Showrunner Leslye Headland has previously teased that The Acolyte will focus on “the antagonists,” and Dafne Keen has hinted that the series will explore the infiltration of the Sith into the Jedi Order. Keen mentioned: “It’s a Sith-led story, something that’s never been done before. “It’s been a lot of fun filming.”

Dafne Keen en Star Wars: The Acolyte

The Acolyte is set 100 years before the events of the Star Wars prequel films and will offer a unique look at how the Sith infiltrated the Jedi. The series is described as a “mystery thriller” that will immerse viewers in a galaxy of dark secrets and emerging dark side powers during the High Republic.

Although an official premiere date has not yet been announced, The Acolyte is expected to arrive on Disney Plus next year. Since it is the streaming platform where the entire Star Wars saga is.