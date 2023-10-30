Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is not going to have DLC, and that means not seeing this character who is key to the chronology of the saga.

Just a few months ago, Nintendo released the secuela de Zelda Breath of the Wild to completely rewrite the mechanics of a game that marked a before and after with a title that has become legendary. The company has confirmed that The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom It will not have DLC, and that will leave a big question in the air.

Attention: possible Zelda Tears of the Kingdom spoilers

In addition to leaving us without seeing good old Nyel, who mysteriously disappeared in this second part, or clearly explaining what has happened to Sheikah technology, there is no story expansion In Zelda Tears of the Kingdom there are going to be many loose ends, and one of the most important for the lore of this adventure has to do with Sonnia y Rauru.

Because? Why At no point is the son of the founders of the Kingdom of Hyrule taught. The marriage between the Zonnan and the Hyliana marks the beginning of a whole lineage to which Princess Zelda ends up belonging, which is the successor of this royal line. But for that, they both had to have a son who is never seen.

In fact, following the events of the story told through memories, we know that Sonnia is killed by Ganondorf, who wants to obtain his ancestral stone. He achieves it, and that closes any possibility for the son or daughter of the first queen of Hyrule born after the events of this adventure.

Obviously, the only possibility is that the offspring and heir of the kingdom was born before all this, and that Nintendo chose not to show it at any time. However, the fact that there is no DLC completely rules out the possibility of seeing this character in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Maybe one day there will be one brushstroke of lore to show us, but it seems that Switch is not going to be the console on which to discover it.

Who would be the heir of both? Without a son or a daughter, the kingdom of Hyrule would be dismantled after its own foundation. Will we ever meet this important character?

