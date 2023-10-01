Find out which are the strongest characters in the entire Rick and Morty universe.

There is still no one who has been able to beat Rick Sánchez

In the universe of Rick and Morty we can find a wide variety of characters of all kinds, from the strangest, to even some that stand out for their personalities. However, there is another category that attracts a lot of attention from fans and it is, nothing more and nothing less, that of the most powerful of the entire series who have even faced Rick Sánchez himself.

I’m sure you already have an idea of ​​who could be part of this ranking, but there are many characters who can earn this merit for the great battles they have shared with the viewers. For this reason, we leave you some of those with the highest level of power in Rick and Morty.

Although initially Rick and Morty was a parody of Back to the Future, with each of its seasons it has created its own path bringing unique characters, very funny jokes and adventures that we had seen in no other animated series. Without further ado, take a look at the following list so you can get to know the stronger.

Rick Sanchez

Of course, the original Rick Sanchez is one of the most powerful because has extraordinary intelligence which allows him to make incredible inventions that allow him to travel between dimensions, face all kinds of threats and manipulate other beings at will, including members of your family. The reality is that it has no limits or scruples and is only governed by its own rules. In fact, one of the Rick and Morty theories is that both this character and Rick Prime could be the most powerful in the entire universe of the series.

Evil Morty

A notable character is Evil Morty, the ringleader of a revolt of Mortys who have suffered the abuse and contempt of the Ricks of different dimensions. Thus, he has transformed into someone very sagacious and skillful who knows Take advantage of Rick’s technology for your objectives. Among other things, he is not afraid to eliminate or inflict pain on anyone who crosses his path, making him the complete opposite of the original Morty.

Mr. Nimbus

He is the king of the ocean and Rick’s nemesis, being considered by fans as a parody of Aquaman. Mr. Nimbus has the power to control water and marine life, giving him a huge advantage in his territory over anyone who bothers him. At the same time, he is counting on the ability to manipulate the weathercreate storms, tidal waves and communicate with aquatic animals.

Diosa Beth

Beth became a Goddess after Rick gave him the option to choose between staying with his family or living a life of adventure. That’s how he chose the second and turned into a woman with superhuman powers, capable of flying, generating force fields, launching laser beams, teleporting and destroying his enemies just by using his mind.

Reggie

It is a God who made his first appearance in the episode 33 of the fourth season as a parody of the Greek god Zeus. Therefore, she has a wide variety of powers incredible, such as launching lightning, creating life, changing shape or controlling time.

Reggie confronted Rick about the use of a special toilet that Rick had built for himself and was defeated with a dirty trick. Despite all this, the great space combat that he gave is categorized as one of the most impressive and has made him one of the strongest characters of the franchise.

Giant Pope

This is the leader of the giant potato breed, beings that live on a distant planet that are simply potatoes with a face similar to Rick’s. He is one of the most powerful beings because he has the ability to manipulate the weather, he is immortal and has great physical resistance, allowing it to survive in extreme conditions, such as outer space and the like. She has also been one of the few characters who has complicated things for Rick at the time.

Supernova

She is a superheroine who is part of the Vindicators group, a parody of the Avengers. Supernova is a brave, determined and fair woman, but she also has a dark and vengeful side. As for his powers, he can fly and have great superhuman strength, as well as use energy to generate portals, destroy matter, make explosions or manipulate objects with telekinesis.

Doofus Jerry C-137

It is the successful version of Jerry, who comes from the J19ζ7 dimension, where managed to become a rich man, powerful and influential. Doofus Jerry C-137 is omnipotent, selfish, manipulative and greedy, being the complete opposite of the original Jerry Smith who has stood out for being clumsy, shy and scared. In this way, he uses his power to subject others to his will and to satisfy his own whims.

Rhett Caan

Last but not least, there is Rhett Caan, an all-powerful being who appeared in episode 6 of the fourth season, where He is the creator of the infinity train. Infinite stories about Rick and Morty are contained in this vehicle, while Rhett Caan has the power to control reality inside the train, alter physical laws, create characters and scenarios or erase the passengers’ memories.

