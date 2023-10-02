Find out the prices of the most expensive Pokémon cards that exceed $100,000.

Pokémon trading cards are a lot more than just a hobby for some fans. They have become a form of investment, art and nostalgia that have become objects of great importance Worldwide. Some of these cards are so rare and coveted that they reach astronomical prices at auctions.

Of course, when entering Pokémon card collecting, there are several factors that influence it, such as rarity, state of preservation and authenticity. In this way, they have managed to position themselves as objects valued at more than 100 thousand dollars. Considering this, below we present you the most expensive Pokémon cards in history.

These are the most expensive Pokémon cards of all time

Pokémon cards They are collector’s items that can reach very high prices in the market and all kinds of famous people join this collecting adventure, being one of them the youtuber Logan Paul, who has the most expensive card currently. Without further ado, take a look at the next top of the cards Pokémon.

No. 2 Trainer (World Championships Promo) – $110,000

This is an object awarded to the runners-up of the regional championships of the World Pokémon en 1999. There are only six units in the world, making it one of the rarest with worth 110 thousand dollars.

Lugia Neo Genesis (1st Edition) – $144,000

It belongs to the first edition of the Neo Génesis collection that It was launched in 2000. It is one of the most powerful cards in the game, as it has an ability that allows it to avoid damage from enemy attacks, as well as eye-catching holographic design due to its blue and silver background. Lugia Neo Genesis (1st Edition) goes up to the previous one only for 34 thousand dollars more.

Kangaskhan Holo (Family Event Trophy Card) – 150.000 dólares

Kangaskhan Holo (Family Event Trophy Card) were made to reward the winners of a family activity that Parent/Child Mega Battle tournament in Japan during 1998. It was a Pokémon drawing contest and the best works received this card as a reward.

ISHIHARA GX (Tsunekazu Ishihara) – 247.000 dólares

It was designed to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Tsunekazu Ishihara, the president of The Pokémon Company, in 2017. Only 30 units of this letter, which were sent to Ishihara’s friends and family as gifts. Basically, it shows a caricature of himself Ishihara with several Pokémon and the ability it has is that it allows you to summon any Pokémon GX in the game.

Trophy Pikachu Bronze 3RD – $300,000

Those who obtained third place in the regional tournaments of the Pokémon World Cup in 1998 They received this Trophy Pikachu Bronze 3RD card as a prize. Is one of the few that exist and in it you can see a Pikachu with a bronze trophy that has the number 3. This is the first one that enters the category valued at 300 thousand.

Blastoise Galaxy Star Holo – $360,000

This is a prototype of the first edition of the Base Set collection from 1999 and it is so important for collectors because there are few copies of this letter in the world. Furthermore, a quality that differentiates it from the first edition is its square corners.

Charizard Base Set 1st Edition Shadowless – $420,000

Beyond being one of the best Fire-type Pokémon, Charizard has also achieved a milestone with the Charizard Base Set 1st Edition Shadowless card. This letter is part of the first edition of the Base Set collectionwhich was launched on the market in 1999. What distinguishes it from the rest is that it does not have a shadow behind the drawing of the Pokémonindicating that it was printed before that detail was fixed.

Trophy Pikachu Silver 2RD – $444,000

The participants who came in second place in the Pokémon World Cup regional championships In 1998 they received the Trophy Pikachu Silver 2RD card in recognition. Its design shows a Pikachu with a silver trophy that has the number 2. Previously, it was not so relevant, but in 2023 its auction surpassed the valuation of Charizard Base Set 1st Edition Shadowless, positioning itself in the second place in the ranking.

Pikachu Illustrator – $5,275,000

This card is the most valuable and scarce of all PSA 10 Pokémon cards. It was awarded to the winners of an illustration contest organized by the CoroCoro magazine in Japan in 1998. There are 39 copies of this card, they show a Pikachu with some pencils and a pen with the word “Illustrator” in English and Japanese.

“We certify that your illustration is excellent to enter the Pokémon Card Game Artwork Contest. Therefore, we confirm that you are an officially authorized Pokémon card artist and admire your skill” – Pikachu Illustrator Card Description.

On the other hand, it is the only card that has the word “Illustrator” instead of “Coach” and he has an ability that allows him to draw two extra cards. Currently, the holder of one of the known cards is the famous Youtuber and wrestler Logan Paul since 2021.

