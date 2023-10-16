Find out which Vinland Saga Vikings have earned the respect of fans.

The characters in Vinland Saga are so realistic because they are represented as real humans

Vinland Saga is one of the anime based on real events that is set in the era of the wars of the Vikings in the 11th century. Specifically, the story is told of a young man named Thorfinn who, since he was a child, seeks avenge his father’s deathentering fully into the world of bloody battles that took place at that time.

During this long journey, we have been able see many characters that little by little they are having more and more emphasis in the plot, either because of the skill they have in combat, your personality and goals that keep them alive. Be that as it may, in this article we show you which are the most important ones from one of the best war anime, Vinland Saga.

Meet the best warriors of Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga stands out for its realism, its violence and its complexity, but also for its characters, who are deep, charismatic and evolve throughout the plot. Indeed, it is inspired by Nordic sagas and real events. Without further ado, below, we leave you the list of the best characters from said anime.

Thorkell “the Tall”

Thorkell is a Danish warrior with great physical strength and has the strange taste of wanting to fight against his own countrymen or always be at war for fun. It is a giant of more than two meters that wields two axes with devastating force. His personality is happy and carefree, but also cruel and bloodthirsty. Thorkell is a character who brings humor and spectacle to battles, while represents the warrior spirit of the vikings.

Thor’s Snorresson “Troll de Jom”

Thors is Thorfinn’s father and the leader of the people of Jom. He was a famous warrior who served the Danish king Harald, but abandoned the war after witness the death of his friend Hild. He settled in Iceland with his wife Helga and his children Ylva and Thorfinn, seeking a peaceful life.

Despite changing locations, his past caught up with him when He was recruited by King Sweyn to participate in the invasion of England, which was actually an ambush in which he ended up being killed by Askeladd. Thors is a character who embodies goodness and who teaches his son that “a true warrior does not use weapons”.

Thorfinn

Thorfinn is the youngest son of Thors and since he was a child he dreamed of traveling to Vinland, the promised land west of the sea. However, his life changed when he witnessed the murder of his father at the hands of Askeladd and swore revenge from that moment, going through many traumatic situations and surviving wars since childhood.

There is no doubt that this is another profound character who suffers a great evolution throughout the plotgoing from an innocent child to a young man consumed by hate and then to a man seeking redemption for the past he had.

Ashload

This is the main antagonist of Vinland Saga, a leader of a band of mercenaries who works for the Danish king Sweyn, but who actually has his own plans. He is a cunning and calculating man who uses violence and betrayal to achieve his goals. In fact, he is the one kills Thorfinn’s father and he uses it by giving it to him on his missions in exchange for opportunities to fight him and thus achieve his revenge.

Askeladd is a complex character who hides a big secret about its origin and destiny. At the same time, he has a lot of combat experience and is a very unpredictable opponent.

Canute

Canute is the youngest son of the Danish King Sweyn and the heir to the throne. The interesting thing about this character is that at the beginning he is a shy and very weak young man who is afraid of everything. However, his life changes when he is captured by Askeladd’s men and meets Thorfinn, maturing along with the army until he stands up to his father and Askeladd himself to gain the trust of the people. In the second season of Vinland Saga, Canute is a character who undergoes a great transformation, going from a scared prince to a warrior and determined king.

Roald “Snake”

Roald, better known as “Snake”, is one of the farmer owner’s men and one of the few who has absolute loyalty to him. Is about a very skilled warrior and silent man who is practically the leader of those who maintain order in the slave area. Snake is a character who follow your boss’s orders without questioning them and is characterized in combat by its great speed.

Einar

Einar is an English peasant who was captured and sold as a slave to a farmer, thus meeting Thorfinn and becoming good friends with him. In himself, he is an optimistic and kind young man who always tries to see the good side of things. His dream is to buy his freedom and have it again. a family to live in peace. Without a doubt, he is a character who brings light and hope to the story and positively influences Thorfinn.

Bjorn

Bjorn is Askeladd’s second in command and also the only friend he has had from his own crew. He is a formidable warrior, although he becomes even stronger when consume hallucinogenic mushrooms. His personality is calm and loyal, but also wild and brutal when it comes to fighting.

