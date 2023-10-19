Batman’s sidekick has also had many alternative versions in the DC universe.

Robin is a good character because of his deep history and great determination in combat.

Join the conversation

Robin is Batman’s iconic sidekick, a boy who He has dedicated his life to being a vigilante in Gotham City and one of the best DC Comics characters. This hero is not just one, but several and each one has his own personality, skills and career. Some of them have become independent vigilanteswhile others have had tragic destinies or are part of other universes.

In this article, we highlight the best versions of Robin in the DC Comics multiverse. These alternative versions show what the character would be like if I had been born in another time, another dimension, or if I had made other decisions. some are very similar to the original Robin, while others are as different as DC’s versions of the Joker are. Be that as it may, in the following list we leave you the alternatives of said vigilante that have caught the attention of fans the most.

These are the alternative versions of Robin that have earned the respect of fans

Robin is the name of several fictional characters who have been allies and Batman’s apprentices in the DC universe Comics. Over the years, different versions of him have appeared in comics, movies, series and even video games. You have each of them in the following information.

Helena Wayne “Huntress”

Helena Wayne is the daughter of Batman and Catwoman on Earth-2, an alternate reality where the heroes of the Golden Age continued to work until the present day. In this way, Helena becomes Robin to follow in his father’s footsteps and fight crime alongside him. Later, she adopted the identity of “Huntress” and joined the Justice Society of America. Helena Wayne is a version of Robin who combines intelligence and training of Batman with the agility and charisma of Catwoman.

Dick Grayson – Tierra-2 Pre-Crisis

An alternative version of Dick Grayson that has stood out for how peculiar it is, comes from Earth-2 Pre-Crisis, the same universe in which Helena Wayne finds herself. In this continuity, Dick never stops being Robin, but remains Batman’s sidekick into adulthood. Furthermore, he is the one who marries Helena and They have a son named John.

Damian Wayne

Is he biological son of Batman and Talia al Ghul, the daughter of League of Assassins leader Ra’s al Ghul. This is an interesting character because he was raised by his mother as a a relentless killer, but then rebelled against her and left with his father to become the new Robin. Damian Wayne is a version of Robin who represents the conflict between good and evilbetween his father’s inheritance and his mother’s, between loyalty and betrayal.

Stephanie Brown “Spoiler”

Stephanie Brown is another alternative that attracts attention because of what her story implies. To be more specific, she is a young woman who He started his career as “Spoiler”, a vigilante who sought to ruin the plans of her father, who is the villain Cluemaster himself. After that, she becomes Tim Drake’s girlfriend (the third Robin) and helped him on his missions to contribute.

When Tim lays down the mantle of Robin on her father’s orders, Stephanie takes it to show Batman that could be a good ally. In this way, she transforms into an alternative to Robin who shows the determination and courage to do the right thing.

Robin, The Toy Wonder

The Toy Wonder is a creation of the Joker in the “Emperor Joker” saga, where the villain gets the powers of the God Mxyzptlk and alters reality as he pleases. In this world, Robin is a living doll who accompanies Batman on his adventures, but who is also victim of the Joker’s macabre pranks.

Jason Todd

This was the second Robin, a rebellious and troubled boy who was adopted by Batman after he found him stealing the Batmobile’s tires. Jason had a impulsive and violent character, which led him to have several confrontations with Batman and other heroes. In short, his fate was tragic, as in the end he was captured and tortured by the Joker, who He beat him to death with a crowbar.

Years later, Jason resurrected thanks to the Lazarus Pitbut instead of becoming Robin again, he takes another path becoming Red Hood, an antihero who uses lethal methods to fight crime. Without a doubt, Jason Todd is a version of Robin that expresses the anger and pain of a boy who lost everything.

Carrie Kelley

As for Carrie Kelley, she is a girl who aparece en “The Dark Knight Returns”a story set in a dystopian future where Batman has retired and the world is on the brink of chaos. Carrie is inspired by Batman to become Robin and help him in his return as a hero.

Dick Grayson “Nightwing”

We are before the unforgettable first Robin, an orphan acrobat who was adopted by Bruce Wayne after his parents were murdered by a mobster. Dick was trained by Batman to become his partner and together they formed a vigilante duo that worked perfectly, at least for a time. When this Robin becomes an adult, he decides to make other decisions and becomes independent calling itself “Nightwing”leading the Teen Titans, who also fight crime.

Tim Drake

Last but not least is Tim Drake. This is the third Robin, a boy prodigy who deduced Batman’s secret identity and offers to be his new partner after Jason Todd passed away. Tim was an expert in computers and espionage, which makes him a great complement to Batman. He also has a good relationship with the other heroes, especially Superboy and Wonder Girl.

Join the conversation