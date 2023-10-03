Some episodes of Rick and Morty have become famous due to their scenes and themes.

Rick and Morty already has more than 50 episodes broadcast

Rick and Morty is an animated series that has become a very famous franchise thanks to his irreverent humor, his overflowing creativity and his social criticism. Throughout history we have seen a great variety of episodes that have highlighted for how fun they are and the best of all is that today we have various seasons that take us deeper and deeper into this extensive universe.

Although there are many good episodes of Rick and Morty, in this article we leave you the best that have been presented so far. These chapters have been chosen for their originality, its plot and the great scenes that leave a mark on the plot of the animation. Of course, it’s not easy to choose between the episodes of such a great series, but we think these are the ones that best They represent the essence of Rick and Morty.

Rick and Morty: the most popular episodes

Before starting, we warn you that this article contains SPOILERS of the Rick and Morty episodes, so if you haven’t seen them all, we recommend that you do so before continuing reading. Well, in the following list we leave you all the chapters that have become famous among the fan community.

Meeseeks Destructores (1×05)

In the first episode of the fifth season, the Meeseeks are shown for the first time, blue creatures that are generated by pressing a strange button and that disappear when fulfill the wish of those who invoke them. However, when Jerry asks them to help him improve his golf, a chain of events is triggered that leads them to violence.

“The Destroying Meeseeks” shows how these blue beings they rebel against their existence ephemeral and seek to kill Jerry to free themselves. These characters are very powerful because they can multiply infinitely, They have superhuman strength and relentless determination.

Rick’s Redemption (3×01)

Here Rick escape from galactic prison where the Federation agents had locked him up. To achieve this, he uses his ingenuity and his technology to manipulate the mind of the agent Cornvelious Danielinfiltrate the Council of Ricks and cause the collapse of the intergalactic economy.

In this episode, Rick proves to be the most powerful character in the series because he is capable of defeating his most fearsome enemies with a single masterstroke, which makes us think about the Rick and Morty theories. Plus, he’s one of the funniest because it’s revealed that Rick did all of this. just to get Szechuan sauce.

Tales from the Citadel (3×07)

The plot of this episode takes place in the Citadel, where clones of Rick and Morty coexist coming from different dimensions. One of the stories told is that of Evil Morty, who is running in the presidential elections with a message of peace and unity. However, in the end it is discovered that everything was a lie to eliminate his political opponents and the Ricks, thus establishing a tyrannical regime.

The Squanch-Wedding (2×10)

In the Birdperson and Tammy’s wedding ceremonyTammy is revealed to be a Federation spy looking for capture criminals who attended the event. Among them is Squanchy, an alien feline who is Rick’s close friend. When Squanchy sees that Rick is in danger, he swallows a green rock that gives him incredible power. In this way, he transforms into a giant monster that can destroy Federation soldiers with its claws and fangs.

Rick, Future Avenger (2×04)

It is basically a parody episode of the Terminator movie, where Rick must face several versions of himself that come from the future to kill him. The reason is that Rick has betrayed the other Ricks from other dimensions by collaborating with the Council of Ricks. The episode explores the themes of identity, loyalty and consequences of Rick’s actions in the multiverse.

The Acid Tank Episode (4×08)

This work is a humorous criticism of film genres and the narrative resources that characterize them. In this installment, Rick creates a mechanism that allows him simulate his death and escape from risky scenarios by diving into a fake acid tank. However, Morty challenges you to make something betterso Rick takes on the challenge and makes a device that allows him to restart his life every time he makes a mistake, but things turn out worse than he expected.

It’s Party Time (1×11)

“It’s Party Time” tells how Rick throws a party interdimensional in the house while Beth and Jerry are on vacation. The great thing about this episode is that it shows Morty trying to win over Jessica, but things get out of control when his DNA is accidentally altered. Meanwhile, Summer is just trying to keep the party from becoming crazy. The episode is full of absurd humorreferences to pop culture and surreal situations.

Pepinillo Rick (3×03)

Obviously, in this list the great episode of Pickle Rick, one of the most popular of the entire animated series. Rick transforms into a pickle to avoid an appointment with the family therapist, but his plan goes awry when he ends up in the drain and, to survive, make a combat suit with rat parts. After leaving the sewers, she faces a hitman who wants to avenge the death of his daughter.

The Mortelaxia War: Jerry’s Rickgress (4×10)

It is the last episode of the fourth season where it continues with the plot of the two Bethsa cloned one who tries to be normal and a space one who fights against the Galactic Federation and confronts his father Rick. At the same time, Morty and Summer have fun with the belt of Rick’s invisibility, but end up involved in a war between two alien races. In turn, he reminds us that Rick and Morty was originally inspired by Back to the Future.

