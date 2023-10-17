The Forger family is not the only one that has caught the attention of viewers in the SPY X FAMILY universe.

Each of the characters in SPY X FAMILY are important to give life to the story.

Join the conversation

SPY X FAMILY tells us the adventures of a peculiar family made up of a spy, an assassin and a girl with telepathic powers. These characters have very different attitudes and objectives, but what each of them have in common is that They hide their true identitieswhich generates comic and emotional situations throughout the story, although there is much more to this universe.

There are many characters that are essential to make sense of each chapter. For this reason, in this article we present some curiosities about SPY action packed storysecrets and mysteries.

These are the most popular SPY X FAMILY characters

Throughout the SPY X FAMILY seasons, different events are presented in which we have had the opportunity to meet new characters that have a great impact on the development of history. If you want to know which ones have stood out in the anime, then you have each of them.

Anya Forger

She is the adopted daughter of Loid and Yor, being the main protagonist of the anime. She is only six years old, but Anya Forger’s powers of telepathy make her one of the most interesting characters of hers because she is able to know what others think and feel around it. Although she may not seem like it, she is a very intelligent, curious, mischievous and fun girl who uses her power to help your family on their missionsbut also to get into trouble for his occurrences.

Anya is the heart of SPY unites his parents with his innocence and love. She is the one who makes Loid and Yor realize what it means to be a real family and the one who teaches them to enjoy the simple things in life.

Loid Forger (Twilight)

Loid Forger, also known as Twilight, is the Anya’s adoptive father and Yor’s fake husband. He is a professional spy working for the Kingdom of Westalis and whose mission is to prevent a war with the Ostanian Empire. To do this, he must infiltrate the Eden Academy, a prestigious school where the children of the most influential politicians in the Empire study, and thus find the crime boss named Donovan Desmond.

Definitely, this character has two facets: that of the cold, calculating and skillful spy, and that of the clumsy, nervous and loving father. Loid has a great sense of duty and justice, but also It has a human and vulnerable side which is revealed as he lives with his fake family.

Franky Franklin

It’s about the best friend and Loid’s coworker. He is a genius inventor who creates all kinds of gadgets and gadgets to help Loid in his spy missions. He is considered as one of the funniest and he poses as Anya’s uncle, highlighting an eccentric, optimistic and joking personality. Franky is the comic relief of the anime, as always has a timely comment or an overreaction for each situation.

Bond Forger

The Forger family’s pet dog has become a essential member of the team. He is very special because he has the ability to communicate telepathically with Anya. Bond usually mock or criticize Loid and Yor for her actions as a spy and assassin, but she also respects and cares for them as part of her family. On the other hand, he has the strange ability to predict the future on certain occasions, since he was also an experimental subject.

Fiona Frost

Fiona Frost is known for being an emotionless woman who is only sure of one thing, he likes loid. She also works as a spy for support for twilight at Burlington General Hospital, where he remains undercover. Although the way he acts is very strange, he has great combat skills and espionage.

Yor Briar

Yor Briar, also known as Thorn Princess, is Anya’s adoptive mother and the false wife of Loid. She is a professional assassin who has the mission of eliminate the country’s enemies. To do this, he poses as a clumsy and kind secretary, who no one suspects is a murderer. Indeed, she is a very interesting character, with a hard story in which Yor had to become a murderer to take care of her brother when they were orphaned and in poverty.

Donovan Desmond

As for the SPY X FAMILY villain, better known as Donovan Desmond, he is the leader of a secret group that seeks to provoke a war between the Kingdom of Westalis and the Empire of Ostania. He is the main antagonist of the anime and Loid’s ultimate goal as a spy.

Donovan is someone very dangerous, since has a manipulative personality, ambitious and cruel. In short, it is the brain behind a series of attacks and conspiracies who put world peace at risk and are willing to do whatever it takes to achieve it.

Damian Desmond

Damian Desmond is the son of Donovan Desmond and the Anya’s classmate. He is a spoiled and arrogant child who always treats others badly because of the simple fact that he has an important family. In this way, he is how he becomes Anya’s school rivalbut over time they begin to live together, especially because Anya wants to help Loid get the information he needs.

Although he is a very hateful character, little by little it is shown that his attitude is a reflection of the pressure and distance from your family towards him, since they want him to be the best at everything. Anya and Damian could be in love, maybe they will have a future together.

Join the conversation