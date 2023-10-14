These are the most popular Resident Evil video games of all time.

Resident Evil video games were revolutionary from the beginning of the franchise

Resident Evil is one of the longest-running franchises in the world of video games. From first delivery in 1996, has known how to reinvent itself and adapt to the demands of the players, offering a story full of surprises, mysteries and terror. Throughout his more than 25 years of existencehas given rise to numerous zombie spin-offs, movies, series and anime, becoming a reference in popular culture worldwide.

However, not all Resident Evil games are the same, as some have stood out for their quality and innovation, while others have gone more unnoticed. Therefore, in this article we review the best games of Resident Evil that have been released to datebased on its gameplay, its story, its characters and its setting.



Resident Evil has always had its own style thanks to the great work by Capcom, since in each installment they have given life and identity to each of their characters, as well as to the plot that surrounds them. In the following list you can see some of the most famous titles of the franchise.

Resident Evil 2 Remake (2019)

A remake of the classic Resident Evil 2 de 1998 and one of the best survival games released in 2019. The plot puts us in the shoes of Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, two survivors who must escape of the city of Raccoon City, infested with zombies and other mutant creatures. The game retains the essence of the original, but improves it with spectacular graphics, more fluid gameplay and a much more immersive experience. Without a doubt, one of the best remakes in history.

Resident Evil (1996)

The game that started it all. Resident Evil introduces us to the world of Umbrella Corporation, a pharmaceutical company that conducts illegal experiments with a virus that turns people into zombies. The game allows us to control Chris Redfield or Jill Valentine, two members of a special team who investigates a mysterious mansion where the truth about Umbrella is hidden. The game is characterized by its fixed camera, its puzzles, its limited ammunition and its constant tension.

Resident Evil -Remake- (2002)

It is an improved version of the first Resident Evil that maintains the story and gameplay of the original, but add new graphics, scenarios, enemies and game modes. Additionally, it introduces the concept of Crimson Heads, zombies that get up faster and more aggressive if you don’t burn them or shoot them in the head. Definitely a remake that respects the original delivery.

Resident Evil Code: Veronica (2000)

Is he fourth main title of the saga, where it is told Claire Redfield’s story, which searches for his brother Chris on a remote island where Umbrella has a secret base. There she faces the Ashford brothers, two villains obsessed with family legacy and the T-Veronica virus. The game stands out for its plot more elaborate, its 3D graphics and its cinematic scenes.

Resident Evil 4 Remake (2023)

It is a Remake of the unforgettable Resident Evil 4 from 2005, a title that puts us in the role of Leon S. Kennedy, who must rescue the president’s daughter from the United States who has been kidnapped by a fanatical sect in a rural town in Spain. Among its new features, it introduces a rear camera, a more precise aiming systema more dynamic inventory and a variety of weapons and enemies that give a lot of realism to the story, in addition to its incredible graphics.

Resident Evil 2 (1998)

Resident Evil 2 introduces us to the protagonists Leon S. Kennedy y Claire Redfield. They both meet in the midst of the zombie chaos that engulfs Raccoon City and must do everything possible to survive. The game has a system of scenarios A and B, which allows you to see the story from two different perspectives and with changes in events. Also has a higher difficulty levela memorable soundtrack and a villain who has become iconic in the franchise, better known as the Tyrant T-103 o Mr. X.

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis (1999)

As for Resident Evil 3: Nemesis from 1999, it places us in Raccoon City before and after the events of Resident Evil 2. Here we control Jill Valentine, a special agent who must escape from the city while she is pursued a monster created by Umbrella called Nemesis. The game has a choice system that affects the development of the story, a mercenary mode that rewards us for eliminating enemies and a broader arsenal.

Resident Evil 7: biohazard (2017)

Resident Evil 7: biohazard was a drastic change for the franchise, as a new protagonist named Ethan Winters is introduced and the gameplay switches to first-person. The story follows this man searching for his missing wife on a Louisiana plantation, where meets some infected psychopaths by a mutagenic fungus that are known as the Baker family. The character design, story, and plot twists have made it a worldwide success.

