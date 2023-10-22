I remember the distant 90s as a revolutionary time that changed the face of video games. One of the most important novelties of that time was the CD-ROM, which unleashed the development and production of increasingly realistic, detailed and complex deliveries. One of them was The 7th Guest, an adventure title with a point and click format that, together with Myst and Star Wars: Rebel Assault, promoted the mass adoption of the disc reader in the PC market. The game was innovative for including digitized video of actors (FMV), it was technologically impressive, it sold 2 million copies and legend has it that Bill Gates praised it as “the new standard in interactive entertainment.”

However, the original game was soon surpassed by technology that gave rise to more attractive and better presented installments thanks to the rise of real-time 3D graphics. The 7th Guest is remembered as a curious stop in the history of point and click games and for this reason, the recreation announced in June 2023, caught the attention of locals and strangers, not only because it is the recreation of a classic, but which, true to its tradition, uses cutting-edge technology: the last frontier that represents virtual reality and volumetric video capture. But is this enough to stand out in today’s market?

And there were none left

The 7th Guest VR successfully recreates the vision that Rob Landeros and Graeme Devine originally dreamed up in 1993. At the time, the two wanted to film a live-action mystery story in a real mansion, but the budget held them back. Thanks to virtual reality, it is now possible to recreate the location they had in mind to explore each hallway and room in a way never seen before. The feeling of entering the lobby for the first time is powerful and strangely nostalgic; like visiting a place you only knew from photographs.

The mansion is a stereotypical haunted house, full of mystery, creaking sounds of wood and cobwebs that accentuate the spooky atmosphere. But it’s only half of it, because with a flashlight you reveal the other part of the place in its former splendor, with shiny furniture, bright upholstery and saturated colors. What is special is the density of challenges and puzzles in each room to trap and deceive its guests. The story remains largely unchanged: Henry Stauff, a prolific toy maker, summoned a handful of naïves to his home to grant them a wish. You are one of those visitors and from the moment you enter, ghostly visions of the guests gradually reveal their desperation, manipulations and betrayals.

Video capture is of acceptable quality

What stands out about The 7th Guest VR is the use of volumetric video capture. This allows the actors who play the characters to have an entire presence within the game world, that is, while they play their role you can observe them from any angle you imagine, as long as it is not too close.

The performances are a highlight of the experience, as the days where the practice of having real actors was an eccentricity is now a norm. For the same reason, the performances are convincing and satisfactory, although they do not forget to give it a quirky dramatic touch from time to time, an aspect that made the original installment memorable.

For its part, the fundamental part of the experience is in the puzzles that are slightly inspired by the originals. As for their design, I was mostly satisfied, as they are entertaining and challenging without being excessively frustrating. Reaching the eureka moment is one of the best feelings that the game gives. By the way, The 7th Guest VR has a certain degree of accessibility, as you have a way to get gradually more descriptive tips and even the opportunity to automatically solve challenges, if you wish.

I found challenges where I had to match patterns by pressing buttons, and the challenge is finding the right sequence. In addition, the flashlight is a great help, revealing hidden clues. Other exponents require basic math, deduction, and other skills where you use your hands to move counters, pull levers, and turn keys; typical in this kind of experiences.

Some puzzles are clever, but they are the exception

However, the biggest drawback I have with The 7th Guest VR is the familiarity and lack of inspiration. Let me explain: I think I could solve most of the challenges with any other input method, be it a cursor or an analog stick. Very few puzzles take advantage of the motion controls of virtual reality devices, in my case PlayStation VR 2. This lack extends to the rest of the mansion, because the diversity of interactive objects is poor; They are just objects that you pick up to look at and throw away, with the exception of some musical instruments. The biggest offense was picking up crayons and lipsticks that never painted walls; a little variety would have elevated the experience.

In conclusion, I was mostly satisfied with The 7th Guest VR. This is a game that pays a fair and appropriate tribute to a delivery that is an icon of a lost era in the history of video games. The most pleasant thing about the package is the story, which remained largely intact, and where the performances of its charismatic cast stand out, as well as the choice of their costumes. Although it is not a watershed in terms of virtual reality design, it is a journey that challenges the intellect with satisfying logic challenges.

