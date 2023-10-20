On the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of The 7th Guest, Vertigo Games today published the new version of the work on virtual reality on both PC and PlayStation 5with the aim of bringing players to the ultimate house of mistakes.

“We are huge fans of the original and are incredibly proud to finally open the doors of Stauf’s Mansion to allow players to (re)discover this classic of the genre, as the mansion and its memorable characters come to life around them through all-encompassing VR technology ‘avant-garde’, said Paul van der Meer, Game Director of The 7th Guest VR. “With this ambitious VR remake, built from the ground up, we set out to innovate video game storytelling, just as the original did when it pioneered the use of full-motion video (FMV) on CD-ROM. We can’t wait for players to meet the volumetrically captured live-action performers for the first time – and we’d love to be a fly on the wall while it all happens!”, the development team added.

