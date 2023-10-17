In the world of video games, it’s no secret that this hobby can be expensive. Each new generation of consoles has brought with it an increase in the price of games, and this trend does not seem to stop. A recent example of this is the long-awaited release of “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” for the PlayStation 5, which is priced at $80 in pre-order, which is now considered the new standard fare.

In a recent review of this game, its quality was noted, stating that “It’s hard not to end my time with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with a big smile on my face. This is an amazing fantasy come true like never before. Insomniac Games has created another emotional Spider-Man story full of twists, surprises and breathtaking spectacle.” However, this price could discourage many players, especially when it comes to exploring new franchises.

A debate about this price increase was started by Reddit user Famaffe, who expressed his reservations. “I’ve been thinking about the price increases of new games in recent days and, personally, the standard price of $69.99 (US$79.99 LATAM) certainly makes me less likely to consider buying a game I’m not sure about.” He noted that this trend made him reevaluate his interest in games like “Call of Duty,” which he had stayed away from for years, but wanting to play the new fare again he reduced his desire to buy it.

This sentiment seems to resonate with many players who participated in the discussion. Several of them have chosen to put aside the premieres, choosing to wait for the games to drop in price or be offered in special promotions. Others have turned to subscription services like Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus as more affordable alternatives to access a vast library of games. Additionally, some gamers are wondering how they will be able to keep up with current game prices amid the current economic crisis.

The cost of video games continues to be a major issue for the gaming community, with many hoping that there will be no further price increases in the next generation of consoles. The video game industry is in a moment of reflection, trying to find a balance between entertainment value and accessibility for all players.

