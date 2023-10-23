Discover which are the strongest hybrid Saiyans in the entire Dragon Ball franchise.

There are many hybrid Saiyans that have been featured in Dragon Ball and we have compiled a list of the strongest ones.

It’s no secret to anyone that Dragon Ball is one of the most iconic Japanese works of all time. Although, initially, It was a series that was about a great adventure, he eventually shifted his focus to fighting. This brought with it many revelations, such as the Saiyan race, to which Goku originally belonged and which subsequently introduced new characters.

The race of Goku and Vegeta is the protagonist in this story. These characters are usually characterized by their power, although there are also weak Saiyans that you should know. But that’s not all, well A curious detail is that both aliens married earthlings.having hybrid Saiyans as children.

In the main squad, The only pure Saiyans are Goku, Vegeta and Broly, so there are a lot of hybrids in this story. And if you have wondered which are the most powerful, you have come to the right place, because below we will talk to you about these.

Gohan

It is a great truth that Gohan, the first son of Goku and Chi-Chi, is the most powerful hybrid Saiyan of all. In fact, During part of history he was considered the strongest of the racespecifically during the Cell arc.

Gohan is a character who He was born with great hidden fighting power, which little by little has been releasing. However, unlike his father, he does not enjoy combat, but rather prefers to have a normal life and be a great researcher. That’s why he didn’t dedicate as much time to training, except in emergencies.

However, in the current events of the main timeline of Dragon Ball Super, Gohan has unlocked a new transformation, which is “Beast Mode”, which allows him to raise his power and break all his limits. This establishes it as the most powerful hybrid, proving to have abysmal strength.

Future Trunks

When it first appeared, this post-apocalyptic version of the future in another Trunks timeline It caused great commotion among fans, who did not have the slightest idea of ​​his true identity.

Future Trunks is what he is You know this version of the character who traveled through time to alert the Z warriors of the arrival of the Androids and to prepare. In this way, he would prevent his reality from occurring. Although this didn’t work, as time travel works differently in this franchise.

Beyond this, Future Trunks is one of the strongest hybrids, as not only was he trained by Gohan to unlock his full potential, but he was also able to awaken the latent Super Saiyan within him, out of anger at his friend and teacher being killed. In this way, he changed his hair color for the first time to the classic Saiyan gold.

Future Gohan

Future Gohan is what would have become of the main line Gohan if he had given up his dream of being a researcher and dedicated himself completely to training, like his father.

And the situation in the future of Gohan and Trunks was very complicated, since they were surpassed in power by the Androids. Goku’s son was the last surviving warrior of this threat and that he took advantage of his time to train Trunks, making him stronger.

This version of Gohan is extremely powerful, even without having been able to receive the training disciplined Goku and company. Additionally, he was a great teacher and friend to Trunks. And as an interesting fact, he was able to fight with only one arm against the two Androids.

Trunks

It’s time to talk about the mainline version of Trunks. This boy has great talent for combat. In fact, he surprised his father, Vegeta, by transforming into Super Saiyan at such a young age.

Trunks often fights Goten, so they both support each other in their training. Although These characters have a similar power levelVegeta’s son barely surpasses Goku’s, because he not only has the power of his father, but also the great intelligence of his mother, so he takes advantage of these qualities, being ahead of Goten.

Goten

At the time, Goten was a surprise for all fans, because despite his age, hid great power and talent for combat. Like Trunks, he transformed into Super Saiyan as a young child.

Goten usually fights Trunks frequently, making bets and for fun. This was a character who had the talent to overcome more than his brother and father, but he didn’t do it.

Goten has a similar power level to Trunks, but is somewhat below his friend because he is more innocent and does not think as much when fighting. However, both children do not lose the merit of having reached Super Saiyan 3 in their fusion.

Pan

Granddaughter of Goku and the “Savior of the Earth”, Mr. Satan; She is also the daughter of Gohan and Videl. Definitely, this girl could be one of the big surprises, since she has a great inheritance of power.

Officially, Pan has had very few appearances, but she does seem very interested in practicing martial arts, unlike her father. In fact, she became a disciple of Piccolo, who has been teaching her how to fight and control her Ki to fly.

Although it is not at all certain, as it could remain stagnant, Pan is one of the characters that has the greatest potential to become the most powerful. Although it all depends on how Toyotaro treats him in his story.

Bra

Bra is the youngest daughter of Vegeta and Bulma. Trunks sister. This girl has very little time to live, since she was born in the events of Dragon Ball Super.

However, he has already hinted that he has inherited his mother’s intelligence. Although there is still a long way to go to discover if he will also have his father’s power.. For all this and more, she is considered the “weakest” of the hybrid Saiyans, although this could change in the future.

