I have several gadgets at home that I have bought over time that I use in my daily life and that are especially useful. Here are 7 essentials that you cannot miss.

Technology has advanced a lot and, today, there are endless devices for all types of tasks: helping you to be more organized, to clean the house, to have everything under control or to improve your quality of life, to name a few examples. .

You can perform many of these tasks from your mobile phone, but the truth is that there are 7 devices that I use during my day to day life that I consider absolutely essential and are frankly useful.

From noise-canceling headphones with multipoint connection, to a smart cat feeder so I can focus on more important things.

Take note.

A smart speaker with a screen

It is practically an essential in my daily life. So much so that I don’t have just one, but 2. One placed in my bedroom, the other in the kitchen. I also have a third one in the living room, but this one does not have a screen and I usually use it to listen to music.

The reason for the panel? I use the one in the room to see my calendar, check the weather, or as an alarm clock just when I wake up. Yes, it is true that you can ask him to tell you by voice, but being so thick I prefer to check it on the screen and get an overall idea.

As for the kitchen, it serves as an ally to follow any recipe or to watch a series while I’m cooking so I can pass the time.

The chosen ones? My total bet is Amazon: the Echo Show 10 in the kitchen and the Echo Show 5 in the bedroom.

Headphones with multipoint connection and noise cancellation

Although I generally work from home, I have 2 children, and when I return from school it is not enough for me to close the office door to concentrate completely.

For that reason, I use noise canceling headphones, more specifically the Sony WH-1000XM5. They are expensive, yes, but the experience is outstanding in all aspects.

In addition, these headphones have something that I consider basic: multipoint connection. That is to say, They are able to switch from a primary device to a secondary device without you having to do anything.

To make it clearer to you: I’m listening to music on the computer and I receive a call on my cell phone. Without having to do anything, the source changes and I can take the call instantly without removing the headphones or changing the Bluetooth.

A smartwatch where you can answer messages

Usually I always have my cell phone at hand, but there are times of the day when I have it charging in another room or I may be on the phone.

Because I have an Apple Watch Series 8, I can respond to relevant messages, check notifications, see if I have a call waiting, or even answer emails right from my wrist.

I am clear that it is not an essential device for many, especially considering the price of the one I have in my possession, but It generally makes my day to day life easier.

A couple of smart plugs

Eve Energy

I will not deny that at the time I was quite reluctant, but one day I decided to take the leap and I bought a pair of these plugs and it has honestly changed my life.

Broadly speaking, they manage to make any device a connected device and for a multitude of things that I do every day it greatly simplifies the process.

A couple of examples: I have a humidifier that I turn on or off directly from an app when I need it, as well as a lamp that I also turn on or off when I need it. And all from the comfort that my cell phone offers me.

A few smart bulbs scattered around the house

Getty

And speaking of lighting, I also have a few smart bulbs scattered around the house.

In this case, when I recently entered this trend, I did not want to spend a lot of money and I opted for the IKEA ones because of their price. And what a surprise.

In addition to allowing me to regulate the temperature and color to adapt them to the specific situation at the moment, they have integration with Siri, so I can ask the Apple assistant what I need to adjust to my requests at the moment.

A cat feeder

I have had a cat for about a year and, although generally, you can put all the food you want in its bowl, since it regulates itself It seemed very appropriate to get a smart feeder.

Not only can you program it to put out food at certain times of the day, but in the storage tank the feed is kept in better condition.

In my case I have opted for the PUPPY KITTY feeder because of its translucent hopper, thanks to which I can see what is left of the food, as well as the possibility of giving it energy through batteries, so that I can take it wherever I want.

A robot vacuum cleaner with a station

Finally, something that has completely changed my life: a robot vacuum cleaner.

Of course, not just the robot. The piece that makes the difference is the station that serves both to charge the device and to remove dirt from inside.

Generally, a robot vacuum cleaner requires maintenance from time to time. With the Roborock S7 Ultra station that period expands to unexpected limits and makes having a clean house much easier.