A few days ago we informed you about an interesting giveaway in which the No Gravity Games team would give away 7 indie games from the eShop. Now, the time has come when the promotion begins and you better follow some instructions so that you can get them all.

We already know what the first game of the promotion is

As you surely know, this independent developer has a large number of titles on Nintendo Switch, so from time to time it decides to share its work in curious ways with the entire community.

Now, they have decided to do another giveaway thanks to the proximity of Halloween, so you can try up to 7 horror titles completely free. How can you get them? We invite you to follow the following steps so you can get them all.

How to get the 7 free games for Nintendo Switch?

Below we tell you the step by step so that you can take advantage of this interesting giveaway that will take place from today until October 31:

1. Sign up for the developer’s newsletter at the following link to obtain the Pirate: All Aboard! code. 2. Once you have the code, go to the eShop and look for the “redeem code” option to redeem it (if you already have this game or another from No Gravity Games, you can skip this step) 3. Enter the eShop before it ends this October 25 and look for Creepy Tale, the free game of this day, which will appear with a 100% discount. 4. Enter the eShop and stay tuned to claim the game of the day until the giveaway ends next Tuesday and keep the gift chain

Here you can see the video of the giveaway:

We remind you that, in case you go a day without claiming one of the games, you must purchase it to continue getting the others on the list for free.

It is worth mentioning that the other 6 games in the promotion remain unrevealed, so you better stay tuned to find out what others will be offered in this interesting Halloween dynamic.

Will you be looking to get all the No Gravity Games games? Tell us in the comments.

