Linux is an operating system that has become a pillar of modern computing. It is the force behind many web servers, embedded systems, and mobile operating systems like Android. It is for this reason that it is one of the most popular in the world.

If you are thinking about learning Linux, there are a number of advantages that you should consider. First of all, this system is free and open source, it means that you can use and modify it without having to pay any cost.

Furthermore, it is quite safe, especially because is less vulnerable to cyberattacks than proprietary systems, like Windows or macOS. As if that were not enough, it is adaptable, that is, it can be used on a wide range of devices, from desktop computers to mobile devices and the Raspberry Pi 5.

It should be noted that there are many methods to learn Linux, you can take an online course, read books or tutorials on YouTube, or even learn by yourself. However, in a world of so many options available, it can be difficult to find the best option for you.

It is for this reason that here we share the 7 best websites to learn this operating system in a fun way.

Best websites to learn Linux from scratch

Linux Journey: This is a free educational website that offers a wide variety of courses and learning resources related to Linux. Suitable for beginners and intermediate users. It provides structured lessons, from the most basic, such as the command line, to more complex topics, such as server automation and administration. OverTheWire: This website is world-known for its online security challenges that allow you to learn Linux and ethical hacking skills at the same time in a completely fun way. They offer a series of games that involve solving challenges by connecting to remote servers and applying commands to advance in the game. Linux Survival: This is another very interesting option that simulates an online Linux terminal. It allows you to practice commands in a safe and controlled environment, so you can learn to navigate the file system, manage files, install software, and perform system administration tasks, all in an interactive virtual environment. Terminus: This website serves as an online terminal application that provides an interactive learning experience for users who want to improve their Linux skills. It allows you to experiment with commands in a virtual terminal without having to install anything. HackerRank: Another interesting option is HackerRank, an online programming website with a wide variety of programming and coding challenges, including Linux-related exercises. If you want to improve your coding skills, this site is for you. PicoCTF: This website focuses on computer security and ethical hacking challenges. For example, they include resolutions for operating system-related problems, which means it is a great tool for learning security skills and applying them in practical situations. Vim Adventures: While not specific to Linux, this website is an online game that helps you learn using the Vim text editor. It is commonly used in development environments, so mastering it can be beneficial for users working in programming and development.

Each of these websites offer a wide range of resources, but above all learning experiences for those interested in learning Linux in a fun and effective way. Whether in the area of ​​systems administration, computer security or programming.