While it is true that, in general, Shonen animes are the ones that achieve the greatest popularity and acceptance, as do Isekai animes, but These aren’t the only interesting demographics. and they are full of fascinating works. Another great example is Seinen, which is characterized by telling stories with themes for adults, whether they are philosophical, moral, sexual, violent issues, and more.

Seinen anime are series that target an adult audience, since the themes that these stories deal with are not easily understood by young people. And if you want to delve into this demographic, you should know that we have compiled a list with some of the best titles in history.

Berserk (1997)

We begin this list with one of the adaptations that Kentaro Miura’s work has received. Berserk is a dark fantasy story which is set in medieval Europe.

Guts is the name of the protagonist of this story, a man who has experienced a life of suffering, but who He has made a group of friends with whom he forms “La Banda del Halcón”. However, a series of events will occur to make things worse quickly.

Berserk is one of the best stories you can find in the Seinen demographic, because it shows concepts and themes such as friendship, betrayal, isolation, moral values, humanity, good and evil, among others that can be complicated for young people. In addition, it contains quite explicit scenes.

PSYCHO-PASS

Another impressive story, although this time one that has been created by Gen Urobuchi. PSYCHO-PASS is set in a cyberpunk-themed dystopia, in which people’s mental abilities are constantly evaluated. In this way the “Crime Coefficient” is determined.

Depending on the result, it can be identified whether a person has a tendency to commit a crime or not. AND With this premise an impressive story develops, in which moral issues of this reality, ethical dilemmas, the real consequences of implementing such a system in society and much more are explored. It is definitely an anime that you should watch if you want to get into Seinen.

Class: semihuman

The premise of this work is quite simple, as it shows a world in which discover that a person is immortal can become a serious problem. This is the story of Kei Nagai, a student who suffers an accident and discovers that he is an Ajin, or immortal being.

However, the rest of the normal people consider that These immortal individuals are terroristsso they hunt them with the intention of studying them to use their special powers.

Ajin: semihuman is a story that shows different adult themes, such as political, ethical, moral and social conflicts. All this as a consequence of living in a world that is divided between humans and these demigods who are immortal. In addition, you will be able to witness scenes that will shock you.

GANTZ

Hiroya Oku is responsible for creating GANTZ, a special work, which merges different genres such as science fictionaction and horror with a quite interesting plot.

The protagonist of this story is Kei Kurono, a 15-year-old boy who characterized by being apathetic and selfish. However, after an accident, he dies, as he was trying to rescue a beggar. Then, he and his friend are transported in front of a mysterious black sphere that forces them to take part in a violent game.

Kei and others They will have to face alien species and others threats that humanity does not know about. Here you will see many scenes that can be disturbing, not to mention that it touches on delicate topics.

Monster

It is impossible to talk about Seinen works without mentioning Monster, considered one of the most important series of this demographic due to its plot.

Naoki Urasawa is the creator of this story, which shows a well-known neurosurgeon, which is going through one of the best moments of his career. However, everything is about to change, as he must make a difficult decision that affects his morale, since he wants to rescue a little child, instead of listening to the orders of people in power.

After making your decision, will have to face all the consequences That this entails. And, now, the boy he saved has become a serial killer. So the protagonist must fight against his past and the monster he “created.”

Devilman Crybaby

This series It is based on the manga created by Go Nagai, DevilmanThis story focuses on a species of demons who intend to conquer planet Earth.

Akira Fudo is the protagonist of this story, as he is a high school young man, who works as a team with his friend Ryo Asuka to stop this dangerous threat. However, in the process of this contest, they will have to make difficult decisions.

An example of these choices is when the protagonist must choose whether merge with a demon to gain its powers and fight these creatures. This is a quite complex plot, as it talks about the loss of identity, racism, the disintegration of the family and much more.

Afro Samurai

Afro is a samurai living in a post-apocalyptic future Japan, who He thirsts for revenge for the death of his father. In the process, he must face some powerful enemies, which are divided into a certain hierarchy by their numbered ribbons.

This series It is characterized by showing a history of violenceaction, but also black humor, hip-hop and different elements of African-American culture.

