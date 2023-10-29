Although romance was not a central theme in Naruto, some romantic couples were consolidated and here we will list the best ones.

Although the main theme of the Naruto franchise is not love, but rather the pursuit of dreams and conflicts of interest between all the great nations of this world, it is also true that during the development of Kishimoto’s work, different romantic couples were presented, which were liked by fans.

Thanks to the solidification of many of these romantic couples is that the new generation of ninjas that star in the Boruto series took place. And we have taken the time to compile a list of the best couples that appeared in all of Nartuo and Naruto Shippuden. Although they are not all.

Shikamaru y Temari

This is probably most fans’ favorite relationshipsince it was built little by little, without being rushed.

At first, Temari and Shikamaru only had mutual respect, especially after their confrontation in the Chunin Examswhen the young man from the Nara Clan surprised the Sand Shinobi, surrendering, even though he could win.

Time after, during the events of the rescue mission to SasukeTemari appeared to help Shikamaru in his fight against Tayuya, a Sound ninja.

When does Naruto Shippuden start? You can see that Temari and Shikamaru work together in professional matters and are colleagues. However, beyond all this respect, little by little a feeling has developed. Proof of this is when the young man says goodbye to Temari before leaving for his village, considering that he is usually lazy.

This is one of the most beloved and fun couplesprecisely because of their interactions of innocent love, AND, in Boruto, they had a son named Shikadai.

Minato y Kushina

Another of the most popular couples in the Naruto franchise is that of Minato and Kushina, the protagonist’s parents. There is no denying that these characters are extremely powerful.

On the one hand, Minato It is better known as “The Yellow Lightning of Konoha.”, and considered one of the best characters in the work; and she was a ninja feared throughout the world. While Kushina Uzumaki was the Jinchuriki of the Kyubi.

These characters knew each other since they were children. And although, at first, she didn’t have a good impression of Minatoeverything changed when the blonde rescued her from some ninjas who had kidnapped her.

Despite both died by sacrificing themselves before the start of the series, leaving the protagonist on his own. Later it was confirmed that, in reality, they have always accompanied him and cared about him.

Asuma y Kurenai

We can say that The relationship between Asuma and Kurenai was somewhat secret. These characters were Jonin from Konoha and were leaders of their own teams.

Tragically, although these characters loved each other, They never married because Asuma was killed by Hidan., one of the members of Akatsuki. Furthermore, Kurenai was expecting her daughter.

In the events after the series, It is known that Kurenai changed her last name to Sarutobi, Asuma’s, and also gave it to his daughter, Mirai Sarutobi. This is a great act of true love.

Hashirama and Myth

Mito Uzumaki was the first of this Clan to become Jinchuriki of the Kyubi, Kushina being the second. Not much is known about this woman.except that she was Hashirama’s companion during his wars against the Uchiha.

Furthermore, you can presume that they were a very good couple, since she was always firm and committed to her husband. However, important facts are unknown, such as the development of this emotional bond, for example.

Sasuke and Sakura

For many, this was a couple announced from the beginning of the work, since The young woman had always confirmed that she was in love with the young Uchiha. However, the subsequent events of Shippuden made it seem like they would never actually end up together.

However, in the end, after sasuke redeemed himself and understood what all his “sins” were, he recognized everything that Sakura has done and suffered for him. This made the young Uchiha notice her as more than just a teammate of hers.

In Boruto you can see that Both characters had a daughter named Sarada.. However, because of his work, Sasuke has been a distant father, which has made the girl wonder if he really cares about them, to which her mother always answers yes.

Although Sakura has had to raise Sarada on her own, she has never stopped loving her husband,Sasuke. In fact, missions have been shown in which it has been possible to see the relationship that these characters have and that, in their own peculiar way, they love each other.

Tsunade and Dan

The relationship of Tsunade and Dan is very importantWell, although it is not seen on the screen, it can be assumed that he was very strong.

In the midst of the Second Great Ninja War, Dan died while Tsunade, his companion and partner, was trying to stop the bleeding from his wound, using his advanced medical ninjutsu, but he never succeeded. This created a great burden on the girl, who decided to abandon everything related to the ninja world and dedicate herself to gambling.

However, later on, when he meets Naruto and Jiraiyashe understands her situation and reconsiders, returning to the village to assume the position of the Fifth Hokage.

Later, in the Fourth Ninja War, Dan visits Tsunade in her spiritual formso they both have a nice last moment.

Naruto y Hinata

It has been established since the beginning of the series that Hinata has been in love with Naruto, because she is always aware and worried about him. In fact, this she did not hesitate to face the Paths of Pain to defend her loved one. In addition, she considers him an inspiration to move forward. However, the blonde was never shown to feel the same way or see her in any way other than her being a friend of hers.

During the Fourth Ninja War, both had a rapprochement. Specifically after Neji’s sacrifice to save his cousin, Hinata. This made Naruto notice her more. And the events after this battle, which were shown in the feature film The Last: Naruto, consolidated them as a couple.

