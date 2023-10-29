Cry and vent to any of the 7 best drama movies in history.

Forrest Gump, a drama movie that you should see sometime in your life.

Join the conversation

For years, human beings have watched bone-crunching, Oscar-winning films with performances that give chills and make people cry. There are even some that make you rethink your life and how you live it, they make you want to be a better person and help others. Because of this, today we will tell you what they are the 7 best drama movies in history.

Drama films are a genre that addresses important themes such as death, rape, violence, unhappiness, racial prejudice, among others. They are characterized by having a serious and sober tone, which aims to create empathy with their audience and generate sadness.. The protagonists are very realistic and their emotions and thoughts tend to emerge throughout the plot.

The 7 best drama movies in history

So, if you are not on your best days and you need to drain all your stress by crying, then I recommend watching one of the 7 best drama movies in history that we choose for you. Of course, there are many tastes here and on different topics, but you choose the one you like the most.

12 years of slavery

Based on real events, 12 years of slavery stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Fassbender and Benedict Cumberbatch. A film that shows Solomon North, a free black man who plays the violin masterfully, one of the best in New York. However, this changes when Solomon agrees to go play music for some men he barely knows and they set a trap for him. He is captured to be sold as slave in the southern United Statesto be more exact in Louisiana.

Solomon will come face to face with the humiliations that were done to the slaves in that part of the country, he will see the mistreatment, the suffering, the violence, the pain, the death of all those he meets while he travels his path as a slave. . Solomon must be cunning and survive if he wants to return to his old life.

Year: 2013Approximate duration: 133 minutes

Taxi Driver

In this count of the 7 best drama movies in history it is Taxi Driverstarring Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, Harvey Keitel.

Taxi Driver is a film that tells of an ex-military man named Travis who drives a taxi through the streets of New York at night, but one day he meets Betsy, a beautiful woman who works very closely with Senator Charles. Betsy, realizing that Travis is a pornography fan, decides to leave him.

This affects Travis a lot, since, due to the war, he feels misunderstood socially, and in addition, He is disgusted by seeing so much crime at night that he decides to take justice into his own hands. and it will start with the senator.

Year: 1977Approximate duration: 115 minutes

Bloody oil

One of the best dramas in history, winner of more than 100 awards, including: the Oscars, Golden Globe, FIPRESCI, Silver Bears, among others. With an original script and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, it is Blood Oil or Wells of Ambitionstarring Daniel Lay-lewis, Paul Dano and Dillon Freasier.

The film shows Daniel, someone ambitious who wants to get rich very easily. One day, Daniel, he will hear in a coffee shop that in California there is a town where oil flows like water in the ground. This makes him want to go find out if everything they say is true. Daniel and his son go to investigate and discover that everything is true, they make their fortune, but this will bring them endless family problems where Greed, bribery and ambition will be part of the plot between father and son.

Year: 2008Approximate duration: 148 minutes

The impossible

Based on true events, starring Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor and Tom Holland. The impossibleshows the story of a family that travels to Thailand in 2004 where one of the most shocking natural disasters in recent years occurs. A magnitude 9 underwater earthquake in the region of Sumatra was the cause of several tsunamis that hit several islandsbut Thailand was the most affected with hundreds of deaths and injuries.

This human drama narrates the separation of a family that goes on Christmas vacation to enjoy a paradise place, what they do not know is that soon a tsunami will destroy everything from their past and They must survive, seek help and try to find themselves again..

Year: 2012Approximate duration: 107 minutes

Crossing stories

If humanity is sure of something, it is that History Crusades It is one of those movies that will always be in your memory and that is why it is in the count of the 7 best drama movies in history.

Starring Emma Stone, Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis, tells the story of several women in Mississippi in the 60s, Skeeter is a young woman with the dream of being a writer. After returning from college, she begins to become interested in interviewing African-American women who have spent their lives caring for the families in the area where she lives. This will start a Social conflict which will lay the foundation for the book that Skeeter will publish with the help of Aibileen and her friends.

Year: 2012Approximate duration: 2h 26 min

Forrest Gump

¡Corre Forrest, corre! Have you ever heard this iconic phrase? I hope so, Forrest Gump is a film that won many awards, including best actor and best film at the Oscars. Starring Tom Hanks, Gary Sinise and Robin Wright.

Forrest is considered a fool in society because he has the IQ of a child. When Forrest grows up, he leaves home, attends the Vietnam War, saves many soldiers from his platoon, meets the president of the United States, then becomes a professional pingpong player, and becomes one of the richest men in the country. . It is a movie that you will not get tired of watching, full of adventures, challenges and love.. One of the best Tom Hanks movies to watch on Netflix.

Year: 1994Approximate duration: 2h 20 min

Paradise cinema

In the count of the 7 best drama movies in history it is Paradise cinema, winner of best foreign language film at the Oscars. It is one of those movies that you absolutely have to see once in your life. This talks about cinema as art, its hidden parts and what it evokes in human beings. Starring Philippe Noiret, Jacques Perrin, Salvatore Cascio.

Salvatore, a filmmaker remembers his childhood when his mother calls him to give him bad news. Here he begins this masterful work, Toto, as they call Salvatore, is a boy who loves the movies that are shown in a cinema where he lives.There he meets Alfredo, the person in charge of the place, this character will teach him everything about the movies.

Year: 1989Approximate duration: 1h 58 min

On the other hand, take a look at this list of the best movies to cry on Netflix. Don’t be afraid to show your feelings!

Join the conversation